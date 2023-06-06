Senate Bill SB 2187 (Disabled License Plates/Tags)
For several years the Mississippi House and Senate have been working on an act to amend Section 27-19-53, of the Mississippi Code of 1972, to revise the disability rating requirements for certain motor vehicle and motorcycle license plates and tags authorized for disabled Veterans; specifically, to amend Section 27-19-56.444, Mississippi Code of 1972. That legislative process is complete, and the Governor signed the amended act last month with an effective date of 1 July 2023.
The bill reads that; Any legal resident of the State of Mississippi who is rated as having one hundred percent (100%) permanent service-connected disability or at least seventy percent (70%) nonpermanent service-connected disability by the Veterans' Administration or United States Department of Veterans Affairs is privileged to purchase annually under this subsection two (2) motor vehicle license plates or tags in his or her county of legal residence, for the sum of One Dollar ($1.00) in total cost for each plate or tag, regardless of make or model of motor vehicle. The registration year of such motor vehicle shall commence the first day of the month in which application for registration is made, as provided in Section 27-19-31. In order for a person who is rated as having at least seventy percent (70%) nonpermanent service-connected disability to renew a license plate or tag issued under this section, the person must provide an updated benefits letter from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs indicating that the person's rating has not been adjusted to less than seventy percent (70%) nonpermanent service-connected disability.
It also reads that; Any legal resident of the State of Mississippi who is rated as having one hundred percent (100%) permanent service-connected disability or at least seventy percent (70%) nonpermanent service-connected disability by the Veterans' Administration or United States Department of Veterans Affairs is privileged to purchase annually under this subsection one (1) motorcycle license plate or tag in his or her county of legal residence, for the sum of One Dollar ($1.00) in total cost for each plate or tag.
Not more than two (2) such motor vehicle license plates or tags shall be issued under this subsection to each such qualified person. Not more than one (1) such motorcycle license plate or tag shall be issued under this subsection to each such qualified person.
This section pertains only to taxes or plates for private passenger motor vehicles or pickup trucks or motorcycles.
Proof of ownership of a particular motor vehicle or motorcycle for which a license plate or tag is requested must be shown at time of application for such plate or tag.
Vehicles and motorcycles owned by such person are exempt under this subsection from all ad valorem and privilege taxes; however, the surviving spouse of a deceased person who was issued a license plate or tag under this subsection shall be entitled to apply for or retain a license tag issued under this subsection and may continue annually to renew registration for two (2) motor vehicle license plates or tags and one (1) motorcycle license plate or tag under this subsection for as long as the spouse remains unmarried.
In addition, if a deceased person who was eligible to be issued a license plate or tag under this subsection did not apply for or was not issued a license plate or tag, the surviving spouse of such deceased person shall be entitled to apply for and be issued a license plate or tag under this subsection and may continue annually to renew registration for two (2) motor vehicle license plates or tags and one (1) motorcycle license tag or plate under this subsection for as long as the spouse remains unmarried. At the time of application or renewal registration, a surviving spouse who desires to retain a distinctive plate or tag issued under this subsection shall file with the county tax collector a sworn statement that the spouse is unmarried. Any such vehicle or motorcycle when so registered shall be exempt from all ad valorem and privilege taxes.
As stated in the bill, Veteran’s will need a current letter from the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) to take to the Pontotoc County Tax Assessor/Tag Office when they receive their tag notice.
Veterans have several ways to obtain the letter:
- The Veteran can obtain their benefits letter from VA.gov – this is the letter the VA Regional Office is currently giving Veterans to show they are 70% or above
- Call 1-800-827-1000 and ask for the Mississippi car tag letter for Veteran’s 70% or greater
- The Veteran can set up a virtual appointment with the VA Regional Office via the link - ask for the MISSISSIPPI car tag letter. Use this link to the VERA site: https://vets.force.com/VAVERA/s/
- If you need assistance or if you have a current year letter on file with the Pontotoc County VA Office you may get a copy there
