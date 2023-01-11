In a brief first of the year meeting the Ecru Board of Aldermen, Park and Recreation manager Brittany Seale asked the town to approve for a new swing set and play ground equipment to be put up in Blake Mounce Park.
“We are going to use the monies we made from the Blake Mounce run to do this,” she said. The estimated total play ground project will cost $4,457. This will include four sings, monkey bars, a platform and slide as well as rubber mulch to go under it and play ground border.
The board also approved the consent agenda which included approving December minutes, January payroll docket, claims docket, water adjustments, November financial report and preliminary December financial report.
The Elm Street project is still under discussion with the board agreeing to go down and look at the changes the business owner wants to make to grow his business.
The board approved a cash request to ESI of $57,600 and approved minorty/women business enterprises policy resolution, Conde of standards of conduct resolution and for Mayor Turk and Scotty Holcomb as authorized signatures on the ARC project Highland Water Well. This is to replace the water well at this site. The tank is already in place, the town just has to drill another well
The board also paid the annual $6,690 to BBI.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.