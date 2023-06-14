fire station pic

Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples (left) joined State Representative Mac Huddleston (center), State Senator Ben Suber (second from right), State Representative Perry Bailey (far right) and members of the Pontotoc Fire Department in touring the proposed construction site at the corner of Reynolds and North Columbia Streets in Pontotoc where a new fire station will be built. Two state grants totaling $1.75-million and a $1.1-million federal grant have been approved to fund the fire station project. Pontotoc Fire Dept. personnel at the site included (l-r) Captain Bradd Ball, firefighter Jarrod Duff, firefighter Caleb Ruth, Fire Chief Lance Martin, Captain Josh Ray, firefighter Kyle Stafford, firefighter Ryan Lee, Deputy Chief Brad White, firefighter Kyle Horton and Captain Chris Golden.

Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said this week he is hoping the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen will be able to advertise for construction bids on a new $2-million plus fire station at the July 5, 2023, board meeting.

Newsletters

david.helms@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you