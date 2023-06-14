Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said this week he is hoping the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen will be able to advertise for construction bids on a new $2-million plus fire station at the July 5, 2023, board meeting.
“We’re expecting the state architect’s final approval on the plans any day now and some minor paperwork being completed with the grants shortly, and then we’ll be ready to take bids in July” said Martin, who has been Pontotoc’s Fire Chief since June 2009. “We’re hoping to award a bid on the project in August.”
Over the past 18 months the city of Pontotoc has been approved for $2.85-million in state and federal grants to fund construction and equipping the new fire station.
The new four-bay drive thru station will be constructed at the corner of Reynolds Street and North Columbia Street approximately a mile west of the current Main Street Pontotoc Fire Station No. 1, Martin said. Plans for the new fire station were prepared by J.B.H.M. Architects of Tupelo.
Martin said the construction plans for he new fire department building include a 5,000 square foot engine bay and 3,300 square feet of office, personnel and equipment storage.
“The new station will have 1,650 square downstairs, office and day room facilities, and 1,650 square feet upstairs,” Martin said. “The sleeping quarters for the firemen upstairs will be individual rooms, not open sleeping facilities like we currently have. And there will be private showers."
“The new engine bay area where we will park the fire trucks and rescue vehicle is more than double our current space,” said Martin. “Our current Main Street building only has two bays.”
“And the best thing about the new Reynolds Street location will be pull through parking for all vehicles. We’ll pull through and enter the back of the station off of North Columbia Street.”
Martin said that the new fire station will be a safer operating facility for both firemen and the general public.
“No longer will the fire and rescue trucks be backing into the fire station from off of Main Street, as we’ve had to do for years,” Martin said. “ At the current Main Street fire station location the junior high and high school traffic presented major traffic problems in the mornings and afternoons, especially when fire or rescue units would get paged out to calls. Plus there were a lot of students walking and crossing the street in that area. The new location will be much safer for everyone in terms of day to day operation.”
Discussions for building a new downtown fire station have been ongoing for almost 15 years.
“The new fire station will be designed to meet the fire department’s needs for the next 50 years,” Martin said. “We’ve put a lot of work into these plans in efforts to optimize every penny we have to spend. And we appreciate the help of our state and federal officials in helping secure the three grants to fund this project. The new station will not only house fire trucks but also the trucks and equipment utilized by the Pontotoc Rescue Squad, which covers the entire county.”
“We’re hoping to get some good bids on the project, which will leave us some funding to get some new equipment for the station,” he said.
“Once the bid is awarded we’re expecting it will take 10 to 12 months to complete construction,” Martin said.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said the new fire station will be an asset to city and county residents.
“Pontotoc firemen not only fight fires, but they assist will medical calls and they go to all emergency rescues and wrecks in the entire county,” Peeples said. “The need for these services has outgrown the Main Street fire station.”
“Main Street is too congested with school and business traffic and this will be better for all involved,” Peeples said. “But Reynolds Street is still in close proximity to downtown which is good. Thanks to these grant monies the project will be funded at no additional cost to taxpayers.”
Pontotoc Fire Station No. 2 is located on Henry-Southern Road, off of Highway 15 north.
