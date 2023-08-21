Nine defendants pled guilty and were sentenced during last week's third and final week of the July term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court.
Defendant Bobby Graham pled guilty in two causes which included charges of possession of meth with intent to sell and to sale of meth. On each charge Graham was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 18 years suspended. The two prison sentences will run concurrently. Graham was fined $2,000, ordered to pay $710 restitution and was placed on five years post release supervision.
Defendant Charles McShan, Jr., pled guilty to two counts of DUI fourth. On the first count McShan was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison, five years suspended, and sentence to 10 years, three suspended, on the second count. The sentences will run concurrently. McShan was placed on five years post release supervision and fined $6,000 ($4,000 suspended).
Defendant Melvin Lenard Westmoreland pled guilty to DUI fourth and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with three years suspended. The sentence will run concurrently with another prison term he is already serving. Westmoreland was placed on three years post release supervision and fined $3,000 ($2,000 suspended).
Defendant Callie Broussard, originally charged with child endangerment for a child testing positive for marijuana, to a reduced charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Broussard was credited for jail time already served and ordered to pay fines, fees, costs, restitution and assessments totaling $670.75.
Defendant William Ard, originally charged with felony possession of meth, pled guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor possession of meth. And was credited with jail time already served and ordered to pay fines, fees, costs, restitution and assessments totaling $670.75.
Defendant Dakota Lucas pled guilty to taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison if the defendant fails to complete two years of intensive supervision/house arrest. Lucas was placed on five years post release supervision and fined $1,000.
Defendant Kristen Renea Sanders pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison if she fails to complete one year of intensive supervision/house arrest. Sanders was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and must pay $125 restitution.
Defendant Jason Randal Bramlett pled guilty to possession of meth, but with no prior felony conviction he was sentenced to an eight years suspended prison term. Bramlett was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and must pay $125 restitution.
Defendant Elizabeth Santana Tirado (AKA Elizabeth Santana Eaton) pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, which will run concurrently with another sentence the defendant is already serving. Tirado was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $125 restitution.
In other court proceedings three defendants were arraigned and pled guilty. Those defendants included:
-Zachory Ethridge, charged with felony fleeing and felon with a weapon;
-Aaron McKinney, charged with possession of marijuana-enhanced and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon;
-Cody Travion Owens, charged with possession of cocaine.
