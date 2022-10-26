Almost a year ago, President Biden declared that inflation had finally peaked at 6.8 percent, yet we have now endured seven straight months of inflation over eight percent. June was the worst month yet, with prices surging by 9.1 percent, but last month was not much better. In September, prices rose by 8.2 percent from a year ago, and “core” inflation – which omits food and energy – increased by 6.6 percent, the fastest jump in 40 years. These numbers confirm that we are not even close to being out of this inflation crisis.

Newsletters

david.helms@djournal.com