There are many anxious parents getting their children ready for school. This seems, on the surface, a simple task.
Wake the kids up, feed them breakfast and send them off to school. Easy, right?
If only that were true. It will take a few weeks to get them in bed and used to waking up early and getting off to school. The lazy days of summer take a bit to adjust to a schedule of school and homework.
This is not easy for parent or child.
Parents of the kindergarteners are staying awake at night worried about their baby going to big school. It doesn’t matter that they have attended the preschools to help them get ready, this is different. This is big school. This is all day. This is where they begin a new chapter in their lives. This is where they begin to grow up and turn into little boys and girls and are no longer our babies.
Parents of the seniors this year are staying awake at night wondering where the time went. How did their sweet little boy or girl turn into a young man or lady so quickly? What are they going to do next? Are they going to college? Are they ready? Do they know what they want to do when they graduate?
It doesn’t matter if your child is starting kindergarten or beginning their senior year or any grade in between, parents worry about their children and how this school year will be.
One thing we are blessed with is excellent school systems, with great, caring teachers that will help our children do their best, achieve excellence and be prepared to go to the next grade, attend college or join the workforce.
Whatever path a child takes, our city and county school systems will give our children the best preparation.
The best thing as parents you can do is get involved with your school, join the PTO, join the booster clubs, be involved with your child’s education. Your child and their teacher will thank you for it.
