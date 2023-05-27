In 1935 the first automatic answering machine was invented. It was three feet tall.
In 1960 the first angering machine sold in the U.S. In 1971 PhoneMate introduced their first commercially viable answering machine. It weighed 20 pounds and could hold 20 messages on a reel-to-reel tape.
These days it’s voice mail and lots of folks still use the standard ole greeting for leaving a message.
Here’s a few different answering machine greetings.
This is the voice mail answering message that a physician friend of mine has on her cell phone: "Hello, I’m with a patient or my phone’s probably in the bottom of my purse, leave a message, tell me where it hurts, try again soon if it gets worse, or call an ambulance before we need a hearse.”
“Now I lay me down to sleep, leave a message at the beep. If I should die before I wake, remember to erase the tape.”
“You’ve reached the cell phone of your former English teacher. After the tone leave your name and number and recite a sentence using today’s vocabulary word, ‘superannuate’. And yes, this will go on your permanent record.”
“Thank you for calling the Soviet Embassy. No KG…er, no diplomats are available to answer the phone, so at the sound of the capitalist tone, leave name, telephone number and short description of secrets you wish to sell. And don’t forget to vote. To reach Russian collusion dial 1, for Russian confusion dial 2.
“Hello, this is Dave. Please leave a message after the tone. If you’re calling to ask for a donation to a university, kiss my parent plus loan and slam your hand in a drawer so you’ll remember never to call me back. Have a nice day.”
“Hello, please listen carefully as our menu options have changed. If you know your party’s extension you can dial it at any time, or press ’s’ for slim chance they’re in the office, or ’n’ for no chance. You can’t press zero for the operator any more because we had to let her go. She was way too efficient and reliable. She was always connecting customers and workers and that was distracting company personnel from playing “Angry Birds” on their phone. If you know your party’s last name you can press 5 and spell out their entire last name on your phone keypad. You only have three seconds to complete, or you have to start all over. If you know your party’s Zodiac sign, press 555 and type in their initials followed by their sign. If you have your party’s fingerprint on your phone press 55 and text a photo of the fingerprint to 5555. If you have a photo of your party’s pupil, press 55555 and activate our new retina recognition thingamajig. If you have a DNA sample of the person you’re trying to contact, FedEx it to us and we’ll see if we can find a match. If you can text us a photo of a birth mark, that might be helpful also. Press star to repeat these options, or press pound to call a similar business. The pound key really looks like a tic-tac-toe board. Remember, voice recordings are now limited to 3.7 seconds.
“The number you are trying to reach has a voice mail box that has not been set up yet, please try your call again later. We do have a porch camera set up so drop by and leave a video message."
“Please leave a message on this answering machine we bought ‘as is.’ And please remember my brain is also now ‘as is,’ my hearing is absent without leave, my memory card is full and my hard drive is shot. The best thing to do is drive over to the house, knock loudly so I can hear you, tell me who you are cause I can’t remember your name and after you tell me why you were trying to call, write it down cause I’ll forget after you drive away. “
“Hello, you’ve reached David’s cell phone. Speak clearly, loudly and slowly. Tell me who you are before you start and again before you hang up. Otherwise you’re wasting both out time. Thanks for calling.”
“Hello, my answering machine is broken. This is my refrigerator. Speak slowly into a blank sheet of paper and I’ll stick your message to myself with a magnet.”
And the best one. “Hi! Now you say something.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.