In the past couple of weeks President Biden’s troubles have gone from “there’s no there there, to uh-oh look up in the air air!”
Last Thursday (Feb. 2) Pentagon officials confirmed that the U.S. government had detected a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over Montana. On Friday U.S. officials disputed claims from the People’s Republic of China that it was merely a civilian airship that had blown off course.
On Friday afternoon the spy balloon was reportedly flying east, southeast at some 60,000 feet. Pentagon officials said there were no immediate plans to shoot the balloon down for fear of harming someone on the ground.
On Saturday a U.S. fighter jet shot the Chinese spy balloon down shortly after it cleared the South Carolina coastline and was out over the Atlantic Ocean.
Before the balloon was shot down I used my Dick Tracy wrist watch to pick up some conversations between President Biden and Pentagon officials. I would venture that the accuracy of my intercepted messages are more reliable than recent official statements that claim the Southern Border is closed.
As Ripley said, “Believe it or not!"
“That’s not an option Mr. President. The problem is all of our large slingshots were shipped over to Ukraine months ago.”
“We first learned of the surveillance balloon when it drifted into a Milky Way picture taken by Pontotoc optometrist Dr. William Wood up in Wisconsin. We saw it on FaceBook.”
“Yes sir, we’ve seen the new Top Gun movie. But we have some very capable fighter pilots besides Maverick, Rooster and Paycheck.”
“We did talk to Tom Cruise. We asked if he could sky dive down and place a bomb on the Chinese balloon. We’re still waiting to hear if he chooses to accept the mission.”
"The guys from Las Vegas Pawn said the most they’ll pay for the balloon is $2,500, and that’s if it's in good condition, no more than two bullet holes.”
"Mr. President if the balloon continues to drift South we’ve already had hundreds of calls from Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee hunters asking if they need a deer tag to shoot the balloon down."
“Yes sir, we’ve swabbed the balloon and there’s no sign of COVID.”
“Dr. Fauci said he’s 99% sure the balloon did NOT come from a meat market in Wuhan. But he advises everyone to wear a mask as long as it’s over U.S. airspace."
“We have alerted all residents to not use their gas stoves until this balloon is out of U.S. airspace.”
“Fox Network swears it’s not one of their Super Bowl blimps."
“Tell Hunter he can relax. We filed the copyright papers to the phrase “Close Encounters of the Fourth Kind. And if we get it to the ground intact, he gets first shot at painting it.”
“Assure Vice President Harris the balloon is not filled with laughing gas. It’s safe for her to go outside.”
“Yes sir, John Kerry’s jet will fly near the balloon several times this weekend, but it’s a long shot he could snag it and tow it up to Canada.”
“Mr. President I agree some sort of retaliatory action is in order for the balloon’s invasion of U.S. airspace, but I don’t believe Chinese President Xi would agree to let Will Smith slap him on live television.”
“China is claiming the balloon’s flight path is not violating U.S. sovereignty. Chinese officials maintain the balloon is only flying over land that China already owns.”
“Yes sir we need to get tough with the Chinese, but cancelling your Tik Tok app and changing your Netflix password are not strong enough messages.”
“Yes sir, Congressman Swalwell agreed to talk with his friend and she insists it’s just a stray weather balloon.”
“No sir, we understand your concern. That balloon will not get within 800 miles of Roswell, New Mexico.”
“Our sources have confirmed that you don’t have any classified documents on the Chinese balloon. Yes sir, that’s good news for all of us.”
“Yes Mr. President, your supplemental Medicare policy covers injuries from Chinese surveillance balloons. Dr. Jill too.”
“A little humor is always good in a state of the union address. But Mr. President I don’t believe I would lead with, “Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s not Superman, it’s a Chinese spy balloon!”
“Don’t worry. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will deflect all spy balloon questions to the White House Council on pre-Chinese invasion!”
Keep your eyes on the sky!
