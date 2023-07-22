North Pontotoc Elementary has scheduled back to school registration for returning and new students on Thursday, July 27, from 9 until 5 p.m., school officials posted.
Returning students registering should bring two proofs of residency. New students will need child’s original birth certificate; child’s 121 form (shot record) marked school complete; and two proof of residency.
Examples of items that can be used as proofs of residency Include: driver’s license; voter ID; filed homestead exemption application form; mortgage documents or property deeds; apartment or home lease; utility bill dates within 60 days; auto registration within the year.
North Pontotoc Elementary has set back to school open house for kindergarten through second grade and Jones/Sappington’s classes on July 31 from 4-6 p.m. and third and fourth grade on August 1 from 4-6 p.m..
North Pontotoc Upper Elementary’s Block Party is set for Thursday, July 27, from 5-7 p.m. for fifth and sixth graders. Students can enjoy popcorn, popsicles and ice cold lemonade.
August 3 is the first day of school for all students at North and South Pontotoc.
Registration for South Pontotoc High School and Middle School students is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Students unable to register at those times may register at the main office from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Returning South Pontotoc students need to bring two proofs of residency.
Documentation needed by new South Pontotoc students includes: original birth certificate; 121 form from Health Dept. (completed for school); social security card; two proofs of residency; undated phone number; and email address for parent or guardian.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.