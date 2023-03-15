Ecru Board of Aldermen held three separate hearings on variance requests from Ken Nowlin Properties for bill boards at three different locations win the town.
All three variances were denied and Nowlin has 30 days from the date of the board meeting to remove the ones that are standing. Board attorney Mark McClinton said he would be sending Nowlin a letter within five business days of the meeting to inform him of the actions of the board and the need to remove. “Each day the billboards are still up after the 30 day cut off will cost him $100 a day,” McClinton noted.
The three variance requests were for a location near Ecru Garden Center, North Pontotoc School and the Costa Restaurant.
The Ecru Garden Center location had a 4-1 vote with Dr. James Speck voting for the billboards and the other aldermen voting against. When it came time to vote on the North Pontotoc location, alderman Scotty Holcomb recused himself from the vote citing he had land adjoining the location. In that vote both Dr. Sepck and Allison Richardson voted to allow for the billboard while Gable Todd and Joey Tharp voted against it. With a 2-2 tie Mayor Patty Turk had to cast the deciding vote. She voted against the variance.
The Costa Restaurant vote saw a 4-1 refusal as well with Dr. Speck voting for the variance.
Nowlin was not present at the board meeting.
Right on the heels of this the board voted unanimously to adopt a food truck ordinance for the town. The ordinance set a fee of $100 a year.
A public hearing date of April 4 was set for to hear any discussion to rezone a portion of the property at Old High 15 and Central Avenue from Residential to Commercial.
Mike Falkner told the board he received three bids on the Highland water tank, “and Parks and Parks firm came in lower than the others. Their quote was for $1,045,000. It is above the estimated budget,” he noted. “We have been assured that all municipal projects that requested funds will be funded,” he said.
Laura Martin with M Partner thanked the board for allowing her to help the town over the past three years with various and sundry projects that have been good for the town. “Such as mulching the playground, digitizing M.B. Mayfeld things and creating Mayfield traveling trunks to be utilized in teaching about the artist.” She said she looks forward to helping the town in other ways in the coming year.
From the fire department, former chief Phil Stokes told the board they wanted to sell a couple of old fire trucks. “One was a grass truck that we were given years ago that we never could get to run, and the other is a truck that the town purchased 20 years ago.”
Attorney Mark McClinton said that these would have to be disposed of in a live auction. The date and time will be run in the legal advertising.
Police Chief Matt Stringer was approved to go to training in Biloxi and the board also approved for two of his officers to attend part time officers academy at the cost of $500 each.
Brittany Seale asked about the play ground equipment for the park and because it will cost more than $5,000 bids will have to be taken for the commercial playground equipment.
Financial officer Mike Nesbit said that the town has collected the majority of their ad valorem taxes for the year. “I want to use this to pay down our line of credit to $10,” he said. “If we pay it off we would have to re-open it, so it is easier to leave some in the account so it will be there if we need it.” The board so moved.
In the approval of the consent agenda the board approved February minutes, March payroll docket, claims docket, water adjustments, January financial repot and preliminary February financial report.
