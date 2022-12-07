Two medical marijuana elections will be held in these parts this December. One will decide the issue in Pontotoc County, and the second will decide the fate of medical marijuana inside the city limits of Pontotoc.
—The first election is set Tuesday, Dec. 13 to decide the medical marijuana issue in Pontotoc County.
—The second election is set Thursday, Dec. 15 to decide the medical marijuana issue in the City of Pontotoc.
Go vote in whichever election applies to you. Remember, city folks can vote in the county election; county folks can’t vote in the city election, though.
If you don’t bother to vote, you have no right to complain about the result.
Will your vote make a difference? Certainly.
If the election you vote in is a landslide, your vote helped make the slide as big as it was.
And if you voted against the tide, well, at least you had your say.
In an election, the chips fall where they may, and sometimes you get buried under a pile of chips.
After all, nobody wins them all.
And if either election gets really, really close —as close as pleasure is to sin, and that’s about as close as it gets — your vote could not only still make A difference, it could make THE difference.
A single vote has changed history many times, according to my research.
—The Tennessee legislature ratified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by one vote (in the House), which guaranteed women the right to vote. Tennessee was the final state to ratify the amendment for it to become law.
Consider several other examples of the difference one vote — and occasionally just a few more — has made in history.
—In 1776, one vote gave America the English language instead of German.
—In 1800, Thomas Jefferson was elected President over Aaron Burr by one vote in the House of Representatives after a tie in the Electoral College.
—In 1824, Andrew Jackson won the presidential popular vote but lost by one vote in the House of Representatives to John Quincy Adams after an Electoral College deadlock.
—In 1845, the U.S. Senate passed the convention annexing Texas by two votes (27/25).
—In 1868, President Andrew Johnson was impeached but not convicted because the Senate was one vote shy of the necessary two-thirds required.
—In 1876, Samuel Tilden won the presidential popular vote but came up one electoral vote shy and lost to Rutherford B. Hayes.
—In 1923, one vote gave Adolph Hitler leadership of the Nazi Party,
—In 1962, governors of Maine, Rhode Island and North Dakota were elected by an average of one vote per precinct.
—In 1989, a Lansing, Michigan school district millage proposition failed when the final recount produced a tie vote 5,147 for, and 5,147 against.
On the original vote count, votes against the proposition were ten more than those in favor. The result meant that the school district had to reduce its budget by $2.5 million.
—In 2000, the Presidential election was decided by an extremely narrow margin. George W. Bush won the state of Florida by just 537 votes, making him the next President of the United States.
Close to 6 million voters went to the polls in Florida. Bush might not have won Florida by just one vote, but certainly every vote counted.
Could one vote — your vote — swing an entire election?
Go vote and find out.
See you at the polls…
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.