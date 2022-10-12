Some day, you or yours may owe your life to medical trauma training that North Mississippi area first responders received last Friday (Sept. 30) at the Pontotoc County Ag building.
One-hundred-sixty-six law enforcement officers, firefighters and medical personnel met Friday morning to participate in the PDO-ARIES and First Hands programs.
The programs are funded through the Department of Homeland Security and the Mississippi Public Health Institute, according to Stephen Houck, who is director of the Mississippi Center for Emergency Services. Houck and Jeremy Benson, manager of Aircare/Public Safety Support Division, conducted the training sessions.
The programs helped teach first responders to deal with a situation which has become all too prevalent in our society— the misuse of opioids and the overabundance of dangerous, illegal drugs. Both result in the needless deaths of thousands of Americans each year, statistics indicate.
Anyone, regardless of prior substance use, is at risk for an opioid overdose or unintentional fentanyl exposure. It could be a friend, a neighbor, a classmate, or a stranger, Houck said.
Earlier in the opioid epidemic, many overdose deaths involved people who had become addicted and were taking increased doses.
Today, it’s not uncommon for first-time drug purchasers to buy what they think is Percocet or Ecstasy online – only to die from a fentanyl overdose, he said.
This is particularly true for younger people — especially in Santa Clara County, Calif., reporting shows that in 2020, the median age of people who died from fentanyl overdose was 26.
“Fentanyl contamination is becoming more and more of a widespread issue, and one pill can kill.
“I hope that with more education and awareness, no more lives will be lost,” he said.
The one-hour long PDO-ARIES program showed attendees how to recognize and respond to opioid overdose emergencies using Narcan® nasal spray.
Narcan is used as an emergency means to stop an overdose from resulting in the death of an individual.
Narcan is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.
Naloxone is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose.
When Naloxone was first approved to reverse opioid overdoses, its brand name was “Narcan.” There are now other formulations and brand names for Naloxone, but many people continue to call all of these products “Narcan.” However, the proper generic name is “Naloxone,”according to Internet sources.
It is an opioid antagonist—meaning that it binds to opioid receptors and can reverse and block the effects of other opioids, such as heroin, morphine, and oxycodone.
Administered when a patient is showing signs of opioid overdose, Naloxone is a temporary treatment and its effects do not last long but may bridge the gap until the patient can get to definitive care.
Therefore, it is critical to obtain medical intervention as soon as possible after administering/receiving Naloxone, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, part of the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services.
In addition to offering people another chance at recovery, Naloxone could also save a child, a pet, a first responder unintentionally exposed, or an elderly person who has accidentally overdosed and needs assistance, according to Your Choice Prevention education.
The medication can be given by intranasal spray (into the nose), intramuscular (into the muscle), subcutaneous (under the skin), or intravenous injection.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that all training attendees received a trauma kit, which included $400 worth of life saving equipment, including Narcan, gauze, chest seals, tourniquet and respirator bag.
“The trauma kit was free, but the most valuable thing was everyone received the training on how to use what was inside from experts in the medical field,” Tutor said. “If one of our guys gets hurt, or an accident, crime or overdose victim needs help, we’ve got the pressure bandages, tourniquet or Narcan to help save a live. If we use any of those medical supplies, the University Medical Center will replace them free.”
“The training on stopping bleeding and treating gunshot wounds could prove to be invaluable in helping save an officer or first responder’s life,” Tutor said. “And we’re seeing more and more fentanyl and it’s so dangerous. Just touching fentanyl can kill a person.”
The PDO-ARIES program course included:
—Applicable laws for administering Narcan.
—Opioid overdose signs and symptoms,
—How to properly administer Narcan.
—The spray’s side effects and withdrawal symptoms.
Naloxone kits were distributed to those in attendance. Naloxone kits are portable pouches containing an opioid antidote —Narcan — that can be administered by injection or through the nose to revive an unresponsive person who is overdosing. The kits include enough medicine to reverse opioid overdoses for 10-15 minutes, allowing time to access emergency services.
The four-hour First Hands program trained attendees in first aid and how to use the Mississippi Wireless Information Network (MSWIN).
MSWIN is the only statewide interoperable emergency communication voice and data network available for use by both state and local public safety entities.
The First Hands course is designed to improve public safety communications and emergency medical capabilities in the state’s most rural areas.
The course included an overview of the state’s MSWIN system, and ways to communicate with medical personnel.
The course also discussed:
—Lifesaving medical applications and skills, including basic life support, basic trauma assessment, traumatic injury care, use of tourniquets for bleeding control, and recognizing symptoms of heart attacks and strokes.
—Emergency communications and medical care.
—Landing zone operations and air evacuation.
—Ways to locate additional resources.
There were also simulated emergency situation exercises designed to reinforce the program’s key points.
