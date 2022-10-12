training

Pontotoc Police Narcotics Investigator Jake Chisholm (left) receives a trauma kit from training instructors Jeremy Benson (right) and Stephen Houck (second from right) during registration in Pontotoc  for PDO-ARIES and First Hands trauma training held September 30 at the Pontotoc County Extension Building. One-hundred-sixty-six officers and first responders from North Mississippi attended the Narcan, gun shot and trauma care training.

 By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress

Some day, you or yours may owe your life to medical trauma training that North Mississippi area first responders received last Friday (Sept. 30) at the Pontotoc County Ag building.

