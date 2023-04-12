Now that folks are settling into a new normal trying to assess their property after their lives were changed in the tornado, there are some things that those who were affected in the storm should know.
“If you had any damage to your home or property, you should file on your insurance first,” said Pontotoc Emergency Management director Allen Bain. “Before you can receive any help on the state or federal level they are going to want to know how much the insurance pays first. So get your claim filed now and have that done.”
As of yet, the President has not declared our area an emergency disaster, but it has been declared by Governor Tate Reeves.
Bain said he knows there is more than a million dollars worth of damage in the county. “The state is still gathering information like we are, because I’m still getting reports of damage from folks. I suspect when MEMA folks come in to validate everything they will find still more who have had damage.”
Ricky Jaggers, who was the former EMD for Pontotoc and is the assets manager for this storm explained what the declaration means in laymen terms.
“We at the local level saw all the devastation and said we can’t handle this, so we asked the state to help, and if the state has said they can’t handle it all either and once everything is validated hopefully will ask the Federal Government for help,” he said.
Bain said that if we are declared by the Feds then they will take several days to gather information from folks.
“They will come in later in a place that is all to themselves, and take several days to take applications from people. They will see how much insurance a home owner has and how they can best help in getting them back on their feet after the insurance,” Bain said.
