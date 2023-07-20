Drivers who prefer electricity to traditional, gas-powered transportation now have an innovative new fast charging port in Pontotoc County.
Two electric fast charging ports are up and running at the Exxon station located at 3600 Highway 9 North, near the Highway 278 overpass. The ports supply power to electric vehicles, or EV’s, as they’re commonly called.
Pontotoc Electric Power Association (PEPA) partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority and Seven States Power Corporation to install the fast charging ports, and representatives from the three organizations were on hand Wednesday (July 19) to cut the ribbon.
PEPA General Manager Frankie Moorman said that the fast charging ports are an exciting addition to the power company’s service.
“I want to thank TVA for partnering with us, and we’re happy to say that we’re the first cooperative in the state to have these ports installed and working,” said Moorman, addressing a crowd of some 40, gathered under a tent in the Exxon parking lot.
“We moved quickly to participate in the Fast Charge Network because we want to make it easy for people to choose EVs so our community can enjoy the environmental and economic benefits of electric transportation,” said PEPA General Manager Frankie Moorman. “The funding from TVA makes it possible to add fast chargers in our community by providing 80% of the project cost.”
Moorman was joined by TVA officials, Seven States Power Corporation officials and members of the PEPA Board of Directors in cutting a ribbon to formally open the two fast charging port station.
“This charging location does more than charge cars -- it connects Pontotoc to the Fast Charge Network and plays an important role in putting our region on the leading edge of the new electric economy,” said Moorman.
The charging ports are part of a Fast Charge Network, a series of ports that TVA will install across seven states in the southeast.
TVA serves Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Kentucky, as well as portions of Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. The ports come with a hefty price tag, about $200,000 per site. TVA pays 80 percent of that. The nearest functional TVA port to Pontotoc is in Cullman, Alabama.
BJ Bernard is director of technology alignment for Seven States Power Corporation. He said that making the ports available to a driving population that is increasingly becoming aware of fuel emissions and environmental concerns “builds driver confidence.”
Said Bernard: “We will continue to enhance partnerships, like that between Seven States, TVA, and PEPA, to get more projects off the ground and into action.”
TVA Regional Vice President (West Regional Relations) Mark Yates said that the “electrification of transportation moves local and regional economies in many ways.” Yates added that he hopes to see 200,000 electric vehicles on roads served by TVA by 2028.
Chris Boehm with TVA helped organize the presentation. He arrived at the charge port grand opening in an electric Volkswagen ID. 4 sport utility vehicle.
Boehm said that TVA plans to install charging ports every 50 miles along most major corridors the authority serves. EV’s are fairly new on the market, and studies show that owners charge their vehicles at home 80 percent of the time. Still, EV owners need to recharge on long trips.
“At TVA we’ve moved far beyond connecting communities with power lines,” said Monika Beckner, vice president of TVA EnergyRight. “Today, EVs use our clean, low-cost, reliable electricity to connect communities and commerce across our region. Taking a leadership role in EV charging infrastructure allows TVA to save drivers money and attract good jobs and tourism– all powered by electricity from TVA and your local power company.”
“Seven States is trusted by local power companies across the Tennessee Valley to deliver EV charging technology for their consumers,” said Betsey Kirk McCall, President and CEO of Seven States Power Corporation. “Impactful partnerships like this benefit the local community, regional economy and global environment for years to come.”
Mark McElory and Clyde Parks of New Albany happened to stop in for a charge amidst the ribbon cutting ceremony for the charge station. Parks said the brand new Hyundai IONIQ 5 they were driving can go about 280 miles on a full charge.
