I recently read where Jaguar Motor Co. is making a gallant comeback from the edge of oblivion. Most of the car's mechanical and electrical problems have been solved, according to reports.
I am the proud ex-owner of two used XKE Jags -- collected, along with a wife, in the late 60s and 70s. I guess you could say I was a glutton for punishment.
Referring to both cars and then-first future ex-wife, I can sum up my feelings by saying this: I loved to see them come, and I loved to see them go.
Being either a masochist or a fool -- take your pick -- I owned two of the beasts in succession. The first, a convertible, came to an untimely end -- and nearly took me with it -- when it was hit by three other cars on a four-lane highway in North Carolina.
The driver of the dilapidated Chevy which struck the Jag, and who was cited for causing the wreck, lost more than I did, I guess. It turned out his permanent address was a post office box. His car, which he was living in at time, was demolished.
After the ambulance had howled away with the casualties, and the wrecker had come and gone, I was car-less but unhurt. The Chevy driver was homeless and unhurt.
I bought a second Jag, a hardtop. After a year or so I traded it. It had more problems than Ford has fenders. It became a choice of either trading it or committing euthanasia on it. It was my last Jag, and I look back with no regrets.
Well, maybe not too many.
Now, decades later when their cost is far more than I can ever hope to spend on a car -- more than many people's houses, as a matter of fact -- I read that the company has gotten most of the glitches out of their cars. Well hallelujah and good luck, folks, but it's still goodbye.
The two Jags I owned -- like any Jag ever built -- were as sexy to look at as your hottest dreams. Low slung two seaters, with enough storage space for a pair of socks and a toothbrush -- or a negligee and a toothbrush if your luck was running right -- they were the sort of cars you didn't get into and out of: You pulled them on and pulled them off.
One of my yardsticks to measure grace in a woman, developed at that time, was to see with how much dignity she could enter and exit such a car wearing a tight skirt.
When either car was running -- which wasn't all that often -- it was a joy to behold. Encased in leather seats, enraptured by that heady perfume of old leather, walnut, paints, glues, and whatever else, the big six cylinder engine snarling a symphony through the stick-shift gears, the 160 mph speedometer silently daring you to try to peg it, it was the kind of machine that weaves memories that endure a lifetime.
It was the kind of car that could make a man go middle-age crazy, or make a bishop kick a hole in a stained glass window.
Like the old song says: "Bewitched, bothered, and bewildered…"
But like that sexy dream-woman come to life, both Jags could find new, unthought-of ways to break your heart.
Those Jags made memories too.
Memories of meeting new people -- like mechanics and wrecker operators -- late at night in faraway places across the South when Supersexy had a sudden change of life and refused to run.
Sometimes, prayers, profanity, and bit of luck got the ol’ Jags moving again. Sometimes they didn’t.
Memories of the rain leaking through the roof of that luxury car and placing a towel on the lap of a well-groomed lady to catch the drip. Memories of the same lady having to place her high-heel-shod feet higher and higher in the car because of a rising pond of water in the passenger's side. Memories of having to wire the engine fan directly to the battery to prevent the car from overheating. Memories of air-conditioner failures -- in the summer in New York City traffic.
Memories of headlights, and entire electrical systems, failing at night. Of wipers failing in the rain. First-hand experience of why the firm that makes Jaguar electrical systems was once called the company that invented darkness. Memories of the car drinking Castrol by the quart the way your rumpot poor relations would like to drink Chivas Regal.
Memories of spending enough money on it to put my mechanic into a higher tax bracket. Memories of having to generally spend an hour under the hood to get in an hour behind the wheel. Memories of feeling reasonably secure only when traveling with another car, so there was someone to pick me up when I broke down. Memories of fixing the car on a budget -- of repairing what had to be done and leaving the rest until the next payday.
Memories of discovering the truth about what a man once said of his yacht: If you have to ask how much it costs, you can't afford it.
Memories of the year I cut the mufflers off the second Jag -- sort of a form of sex surgery, I suppose -- and welded straight pipes on. At idle, it sounded much like a B-17 readying for takeoff. On the road I had to wear shooter earphones because of the solid wall of noise that would go right through you -- vibrations so powerful they could make your eyes water. In full cry at 6,000 rpm, that Jag put out a bellowing howl that would wake sleeping highway patrolmen two counties over.
Memories of having to leave quiet neighborhoods late at night by letting the car roll down the driveway, and pushing it a hundred yards or so down the street before cranking up. And memories of collecting a string of tickets for illegal equipment before finally replacing the mufflers.
But perhaps I dwell too much on the disasters.
After all, only the mediocre are always at their best.
What was this fatal lure? I'm at a loss to fully explain it. It's like natural childbirth or taking a roundhouse kick in the face -- you have to experience it to fully understand. I can't account for this painful and expensive disease of auto-lust. Perhaps dealing with this seductive and treacherous creature was a sort of sickness or fever which had to run its course.
And yet, when I see an old XKE on the road, I can still feel desire for that fickle and faithless animal.
And like an old lover turning up at your door one chilly, damp night, swearing to be better than she's ever been, if such a vehicle showed up in my driveway, my last rational thoughts would probably be a line from an old song: "Do you remember when -- and would you like to again?”
