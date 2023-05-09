More than 5,000 prospective graduates will gather in Oxford with their friends and family to attend the University of Mississippi's 170th Commencement ceremonies from May 10 to 14.
Morning Convocation will be held Saturday (May 13) at 8 a.m. in the Grove. The program is a campuswide celebration of graduation that includes university awards and the main Commencement speaker. Students and faculty, dressed in academic regalia, sit in the Grove with the banners of the university's schools and colleges.
UM alumna Stephanie Hickman, president and CEO of Trice Construction Co., will give the 2023 Commencement address. A 1991 graduate of the UM School of Law, Hickman left a career as a labor attorney, utility executive and lobbyist to buy the construction company her father and three uncles started in 1967.
Under her leadership, Trice Construction has transformed from a small residential construction company to an award-winning utility infrastructure contractor serving Fortune 500 corporations, top 100 general and infrastructure contractors, and major public entities.
Some 3,400 May graduates, more than 640 December 2022 graduates and more than 980 August 2023 graduates will be among those participating in ceremonies throughout the week.
For complete details on the events, visit the university's Commencement website. The site includes important travel, parking and schedule information to help graduates and their guests enjoy the ceremonies.
Full Commencement Schedule
All events will be held at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday (May 10)
6 p.m. – Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College
Thursday (May 11)
11 a.m. – School of Pharmacy
3:30 p.m. – School of Law
7 p.m. – Graduate School doctoral hooding
Friday (May 12)
9:30 a.m. – Business School master's degrees, Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts
Noon – School of Education
Noon – College of Liberal Arts master's degrees, Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts
3:30 p.m. – School of Applied Sciences master's degrees, Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts
4 p.m. – School of Business Administration
7 p.m. – School of Engineering
Saturday (May 13)
8 a.m. – Convocation, the Grove (in the case of inclement weather, Convocation moves to 8:30 a.m. in the Pavilion)
10:30 a.m. – School of Journalism and New Media
11 a.m. – General Studies, Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts (tickets are required for this event and may be requested by emailing the UM Box Office at umbo@olemiss.edu)
2 p.m.– Patterson School of Accountancy
6 p.m. – School of Applied Sciences
Sunday (May 14)
9:30 a.m. – College of Liberal Arts
