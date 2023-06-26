Let's talk about heroes.
And too many uncaring people.
Next Tuesday will be America's 247th birthday.
The country was born July 4, 1776, when the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.
Although the finalized Declaration was approved July 4, it was a few more weeks, on Aug. 2, 1776, until most of the delegates were able to travel to Philadelphia to sign the document.
Those who signed off on the Declaration - and not all the delegates did - were heroes, straight up, viewed from today's perspective.
Bob Dylan’s definition of heroes fits here: Heroes are those who understand the degree of responsibility that comes with freedom.
The signers did a terrifyingly dangerous thing — akin to snatching red meat from a hungry tiger's jaws. They knew exactly what they were doing, and what the risks were.
They led the breakaway Colonies away from England - then one of the world's most powerful countries - and created a new nation.
They paid a high price for their beliefs.
The Revolution shattered families. In many ways it was the First Civil War, setting brother against brother, father against son.
Some of the signers were captured by the British, or had their homes burned. Some were wounded in battle.
Some of the signers suffered financial ruin; smashed flat, some formerly wealthy men died in poverty.
Wars are good business only when they're fought on someone else's turf.
And how do we appreciate the sacrifices those signers made?
Too many of us never stop to think about how far we as a nation have drifted from the dreams of the original signers: To be able to worship how we please and read and listen to what we choose, live where we want, elect officials from the political party of our choice, learn the truth in our schools and not the government line, speak or write against the government without fear of imprisonment.
To see how far we’ve drifted in any of those areas, well, look around.
In terms of individual responsibility, the kid who got a trophy just like the guy who won, but he didn’t have to work for it, has grown into the adult who gets a paycheck just like the guy with a job, except he didn’t have to work for it.
The dark side of freedom is the freedom to do nothing and still be taken care of by the nation. This nation feeds, clothes, houses and medicates millions who care only what society can do for them, not what they can do for society.
Able to work but unwilling to, such people care nothing for the fatigue of supporting the government through taxes, national service, civic involvement, or in too many cases even becoming citizens.
Too many people today see society as a cruise ship where some folks work to serve a lot of other folks who don’t work but could, instead of a battleship where it’s “all hands on deck,” and everyone serves the mission.
Fortunately, many of us still care.
For more than two centuries, this country has not only endured by prevailed. The early signers of the Declaration left a legacy of freedom for which we can all be grateful.
With the help of God and concerned citizens, perhaps that legacy will continue for hundreds of years to come, and our children's children's children will live in freedom.
Perhaps we as a nation will begin to move back more toward what the Founders intended.
Perhaps.
But that legacy won't continue unless enough people care.
And sad to say, care enough to do the right thing, and discipline enough to do it, are in tragically short supply in this country these days.
Nowadays, everybody has rights, but no one has responsibilities.
History always offers lessons from those wise enough to learn, and disciplined enough to do what needs to be done; to do the right thing and not the easy thing.
"In the end more than they wanted freedom, they wanted security. When the Athenians finally wanted not to give to society but for society to give to them, when the freedom they wished for was freedom from responsibility, then Athens ceased to be free." --Historian Edward Gibbons.
Sound like anyone you know?
