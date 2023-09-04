Several years ago my kids gave us an Amazon Alexa as a gift.
The box said technically the Alexa device relies on artificial intelligence (A.I.) and is capable of many NLP tasks such as voice interaction, music playback, making to-do lists, setting alarms, streaming podcasts, playing audiobooks, and providing weather, traffic, sports, and other real-time information, such as news.
What the heck does NLP stand for? New Long Playing records? I still got my ole 33s.
For my information, NLP stands for “natural language processing.” I knew that.
My children said “use the wake-word Alexa and give it a command or ask a question” and Alexa will answer.
In a split second I knew that my wife didn’t have a “NLP” chip in her. I ask Janet questions all the time and she never answers. I’ve told her what to do over the phone a couple of times but I’ve never been brave enough to give her a command in person. (Momma didn’t raise no fool)
My kids used it to play songs and stuff but after they went back home we haven’t talked to Alexa.
I didn’t need Alexa. I have a CD player in the car, Janet writes my to-do lists, I set my own alarm, the doctor monitors my streaming, I read my own books, I watch the weather, and I have the television for golf and the news.
Alexa has had a cozy job for the past three years or longer. In fact, Alexa and I had never had a conversation until I had a problem last week.
Janet was at work and I couldn’t find my cell phone. I looked in all the usual places— the recliner, the ironing board, the kitchen cabinet, the fridge, on top of the dryer, on top of the washing machine and the bathroom vanity. And yes I looked out in the car four times and the recliner 10 times.
I even went to the mirror several times, did my best Janet impersonation and asked, “Where’d you have it last? I told you if you’d put it in the same place every time you’d know where it is and if you’d clean off that kitchen table, do something with those golf balls and clubs and move your shoes and get all your stuff off the kitchen counter you might could find it. But noooo…….”
I did that twice. Hurt my own feelings that second time.
Then after strip searching the couch one more time I spotted Alexa sitting on the end table.
Three years ago I thought I remembered Madison saying you can use Alexa to call your phone if you couldn’t find it.
I thought what the neck can it hurt to try. Let’s ask Alexa for help.
“Alexa darlin’ I’ve lost my phone and I can’t find it. Sorry about the tantrum and adjectives the past hour, but Alexa can you call my phone please?”
Nothing. Nada. Not a sound.
“Alexa, call David’s cell phone!”
Nothing but silence.
"Alexa, please call David Helms cell phone!”
All I could hear was the water leaking out of the tank of the commode in the next room.
I walked over closer to where Alexa was setting. Maybe you have to wake her up.
“Alexa, you good looking A.I., need your help shug, turn on please!”
Outside the heat index was 112 and all I could hear electronically was the PEPA electric meter going wide open out on the pole in the yard.
What the heck, I was by myself. I put my hands right over the top of Alexa and clapped my hands.
Nothing.
I picked Alexa up and held her in my hands. I had dead ants on my hands because as I was searching for the phone through the dirty plates and clutter on the kitchen counter I quickly killed about fifty of the slow ants.
I was looking for a power button on Alexa.
There was no light shining on Alexa. There was no light shining in my brain either.
There were four buttons on Alexa, but no instructions. Nothing said power, or on and off.
Then I realized it wasn’t plugged up. But there was no power cord either. For four years Alexa has been plugged into the wall in my den.
But not today, no………… !
The power cord must be behind or under the couch.
I found three golf balls, two Nabs, a pair of nail clippers, a pacifier and seven pens that won’t write but no power cord for Alexa.
Fool that I am I went back over to the kitchen counter and killed some more ants as I searched for Alexa’s power cord.
Over the next hour I searched the entire house. I found power cords to a cassette tape recorder, a CD player, a tooth brush, a shaver, flash light and a Paw Patrol toy car. But not one of the power cords would fit Alexa.
I gave up, sat down and opted to let my blood pressure go down.
Janet got home and I told her about my phone and my futile conversations with Alexa.
‘Where’d you have it last,” Janet asked. To my credit, I didn’t reply.
“Alexa, call David’s phone,” Janet said.
“Welcome home Janet,” Alexa replied. “Calling David’s phone.”
A comforter that I had looked through five times began ringing.
“Just takes a woman’s touch,” Janet replied.
“What do you want for supper,” I asked Janet.
Alexa replied, “I don’t care, what do you want, you’re the picky one, I’ll eat anything, where you want to go, make up your mind!”
There’s one A.I. too many in my house.
