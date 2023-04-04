The tornado that ripped through Pontotoc County around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning killed a College Hill Road man, critically injured his wife and seriously injured their four children.
Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford identified the storm fatality as James Dean, 55-years-old.
The Dean family’s mobile home was demolished by the tornado which roared through the College Hill Community around 1:16 a.m.
Rena Harden, the Dean family’s next door neighbor, said the tornado hurled the entire Dean family out into the darkness.
“When we realized the tornado was gone, we opened the front door and we could hear those kids hollering for help,” Harden said. “Of course the power was out, it was black dark, couldn’t see nothing' but I could hear those children hollering. I’ll never forget it.”
Rena Harden said that the age of the four children ranged from 10 to 16 years old.
Emergency officials said Kelsey Dean, the mom, was hospitalized at NMMC where her condition was critical Saturday. Two of the children were hospitalized at NMMC and the two others were flown to Le Bonheur Hospital in Memphis, officials said.
“We were told the kids suffered broken limbs, among other injuries,” Harden said. “A fifth child, the oldest daughter who lives in Pontotoc, has reportedly gone to Memphis to be with those two kids.”
Harden said that there were six of her family members in her house and everyone was listening to WTVA meteorologist Matt Laubhan as he tracked the storm on radar across Pontotoc County.
“We were listening to Matt (Laubhan) and when he said it was crossing New Hope Road and Long View Road we knew we needed to try and take cover,” Harden said. “So me, my husband, sister-in-law and her daughter and her two kids got in the bath room.”
“We were praying. It did sound like a train coming. But I’ll never forget the sound of the house popping. I just knew the house was going to go, but God spared us. We’ll have to have a new roof and the trees are all gone. But ain’t God good!”
After the tornado had ravaged Pontotoc County, Emergency Management Director Allen Bain said Saturday morning that efforts were well underway to assess damage, clear debris and serve those affected.
“Our base of operations is the Pontotoc AgriCenter, and we’re coordinating with the American Red Cross to provide relief,” said Bain.
That relief will include determining exactly what items are most needed for those hit by the tornado and setting up a temporary shelter, according to Bain.
“They (Red Cross) are bringing a housing unit from Marshall County, and we’re considering a possible shelter at West Heights Baptist Church,” said Bain.
Preliminary assessments show that 12 houses were destroyed by the tornado and at least 120 were damaged, Bain said.
The tornado first touched down in the Randolph Community, near the intersection of Hwy. 9 and Oswalt Road. That was approximately 12:55 a.m. The path of damage continued in an easterly direction, toward South Pontotoc High School, across South Pontotoc Road, to the area of intersection of Hwy. 15 and Hwy. 41. Still bearing east, the tornado made its way across Tenth St. in town, then toward the Pontotoc Country Club and eventually into the College Hill area, where the path of damage continued over into Lee County, according to Bain.
As of 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, all road obstructions had been cleared, according to Bain.
On Monday (April 3) Pontotoc Electric Power Association Manager Frankie Moorman said that the tornado caused the first power outage at 12:57 a.m. Saturday morning on Oswalt Road in Randolph.
“Six minutes later, 1:03 a.m., it took the power out on Highway 341,” Moorman said. “Five minutes later the power was gone on Highway 41 and 10th Street; eight minutes later the tornado put the power off out at College Hill. In about 20 minutes time we had 2,900 PEPA customers without power.”
“We had 63 broken telephone poles, including 29 three phase; 25 single phase and nine service poles.”
“But by 5:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon we had everyone’s power back on that could take power,” Moorman said.
Moorman praised the 56 PEPA employees and 11 workers from Tombigbee Electric and nine from Northeast Power Co. who got everyone’s lights back on in within just over 40 hours.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of all these folks,” Moorman said. “They worked so hard to get folks power back up. By 5:30 Saturday morning we had cut the outages from 2,900 to 590. Because of the good shape our system is in we were able to isolate the trouble and back feed the system to get a lot of power going again. By 8 p.m. Saturday we’d trimmed outages down to 97 outages.”
“I want to thank out sister co-ops from Tombigbee Fulton and Northeast for their assistance. That’s the way we help each other. Thank God for looking over us. No crew member got hurt and that’s always our first priority.”
Assessment of needed items continued through Saturday afternoon and Sunday, at which point the EMA began coordinating with local media, as well as pushing out on social media, what citizens could donate. Once determined, all donations will be received at the Pontotoc AgriCenter
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.