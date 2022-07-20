No one likes going to the doctor and most certainly no one likes a hospital stay.
A hospital stay was necessary for my Dad last week and if you have to spend three days in the hospital it is wonderful to stay where you feel good about the care your loved one is receiving.
Dad was not terribly sick because we caught it early and got him to the hospital quickly when he became ill.
He had an infection and pneumonia was beginning to set up.
We took him to Baptist Hospital in Oxford and I have to tell you, they were the kindest, most accommodating, and caring hospital staff I have ever experienced.
This is not the first-time daddy has been in Oxford and if he ever needs to go back to a hospital it will most certainly be there.
From the time you walk in the door until you go out, they are attentive to the patient, but they also listen to the family members with him to be sure they are giving him the best care possible.
They not only take care of the patient, they make sure any family member with the patient is taken care of as well.
Everyone speaks to you and asks if you need anything.
This is a small example of their kindness. I got on the elevator to get some lunch and as I got on the elevator there was a nurse there that greeted me as I entered the elevator.
I asked if I remembered correctly that the cafeteria was on the first floor which she confirmed.
As I exited the elevator, I looked around and she came up beside me and walked me to the door of the cafeteria and explained the options as she pointed out the different salad bars, hot bar, grill or grab-and-go sandwiches, drinks and where to find the eating utensils.
Once she completed the tour of the cafeteria she went out and back to whatever job was next on her schedule.
She could have easily stood at the elevator and pointed and let me find my way around, but that is the kind of service I experienced in that hospital all three days.
The nurses and aides were equally responsive to my dad and any needs he had.
When he was trying to sit up in the chair, it was too tall and would make his hips and back hurt if he sat up very long. When we explained this to his nurse she found a way to make a foot stool to make him more comfortable to allow him to sit up longer.
I was trying to work while I was staying with daddy and if anyone, the aides, nurses or doctor came in and a I was on a zoom meeting or on a phone call they would tell me they could come back later.
My response always was, no come in and do what you need to take care of daddy and I can pause this until you have finished.
After all, I was in their house not the other way around, but they wanted to accommodate my time rather than rushing in and out with daddy’s care.
They treated daddy like he was their father or grandfather. They showed genuine concern about his health and his comfort.
I hope Dad remains healthy and we don’t need their services anytime in the near future but if we do I am grateful that there is a facility like Baptist Hospital in Oxford to care for him.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.