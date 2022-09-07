Mississippi Highway Patrol officials confirmed that an Oxford man who led law enforcement officers on a high speed chase through Pontotoc County on Labor Day has been charged with one count of felony fleeing and 13 misdemeanors.
The driver who refused to stop for a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer on MS Highway 278 west has been identified as Jonathan Lee Moses, 23, of County Road 431, Oxford, MS.
Law enforcement officials said Moses led Highway Patrol and Pontotoc Police officers on a chase which ran along Highway 278, Veterans Highway West, Highway 15 north, along Highway 15 Bypass south and ended on Highway 41 south of Pontotoc.
Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee, public affairs officer for District 4, said that Moses was driving his vehicle at 140 mph at times to escape officers.
Moses was booked into the Pontotoc County Jail on charges which included: felony fleeing; two counts disregard of traffic control devices; driving on the wrong side of the road; DUI; improper passing; no liability insurance; no/expired driver’s license; possession of paraphernalia; ran red light; ran stop sign; reckless driving; seatbelt violation; and speeding over 100 mph.
Bond for Moses was set at $7,500 on the felony fleeing charge and a total of $3,200 on the 13 misdemeanor charges.
Staff Sgt. McGee said the incident is still under investigation.
