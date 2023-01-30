Last month the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) reached an important milestone by screening over one million Veterans for military exposures as part of the PACT Act signed into law August 10th, 2022. The screenings are a key component of the law — which empowers VA to deliver care and benefits to millions of toxic exposed Veterans. “Since we launched the toxic exposure screening program, VA connected with one million Veterans around the country,” said VA Under Secretary for Health Shereef Elnahal, MD. “Our health care teams reached an incredible breakthrough in a short length of time. These screenings are paramount to improving the health outcomes for Veterans and providing them with the health care and benefits they’ve earned as quickly as possible. This is among the first steps we have taken to deliver even more benefits and health care to Veterans who have been exposed to toxins during their service.”

