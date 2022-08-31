What’s the PACT Act and how will it affect my VA benefits and care?
The PACT Act is perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) history. The full name of the law is The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
Named in honor of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, a decorated combat medic who died from a rare form of lung cancer, this historic legislation will help deliver more timely benefits and services to more than 5 million Veterans—across all generations—who may have been impacted by toxic exposures while serving our country.
Danielle Robinson, the widow of Sergeant First Class Robinson, was a guest of the First Lady at President Biden’s first State of the Union address when he called on Congress to pass a law to make sure Veterans devasted by toxic exposures – like her husband – finally get the health care and benefits they deserve. President Biden signed the PACT Act into law on August 10, 2022.
The PACT Act will bring these changes:
Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras
Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures
Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation
Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care
Helps VA improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures
To ensure Veterans can receive high-quality health care screenings and services related to potential toxic exposures, the PACT Act expands access to VA health care services for Veterans exposed during their military service. For post-9/11 combat Veterans, the bill extends the period of time they have to enroll in VA health care from five to ten years post-discharge.
For those combat Veterans who do not fall within that window, the bill also creates a one-year open enrollment period. These expansions mean that more Veterans can enroll in VA health care without having to demonstrate a service-connected disability. I can assist you in signing up for VA Health Care.
We will apply through the eligibility office at the Memphis VA Medical Center, and you will receive your care at the Tupelo VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic.
What does it mean to have a presumptive condition for toxic exposure? To get a VA disability rating, your disability must connect to your military service. For many health conditions, you need to prove that your service caused your condition. But for some conditions, VA automatically assume (or “presume”) that your service caused your condition. We call these “presumptive conditions.” VA considers a condition presumptive when it's established by law or regulation.
If you have a presumptive condition, you don’t need to prove that your service caused the condition. You only need to meet the service requirements for the presumption.
For Veterans who served in Vietnam, based on the PACT Act, VA added two new Agent Orange presumptive conditions: High blood pressure (also called hypertension) and Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS).
For Veterans who served in the Gulf War and post-911 (OIF & OEF), VA added more than 20 burn pit and other toxic exposure presumptive conditions based on the PACT Act. This change expands benefits for Gulf War era and post-9/11 Veterans.
These cancers are now presumptive: Brain cancer, Gastrointestinal cancer of any type, Glioblastoma, Head cancer of any type, Kidney cancer, Lymphatic cancer of any type, Lymphoma of any type, Melanoma, Neck cancer, Pancreatic cancer, Reproductive cancer of any type, Respiratory (breathing-related) cancer of any type.
These illnesses are now presumptive: Asthma that was diagnosed after service, Chronic bronchitis, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Chronic rhinitis, Chronic sinusitis, Constrictive bronchiolitis or obliterative bronchiolitis, Emphysema, Granulomatous disease, Interstitial lung disease (ILD), Pleuritis, Pulmonary fibrosis and Sarcoidosis.
How do I file a claim? If you haven’t filed a claim for presumptive conditions, you can file a new claim now. If VA denied your disability claim in the past and they now consider your condition presumptive, you can submit a Supplemental Claim and VA will review your case again.
In order to have a successful claim for presumptive conditions, the second most important element is that you must also have current diagnosis/medical evidence for one of the conditions listed in this article. That will almost positively ensure success.
To file a compensation claim, apply for health care, or ask question please feel free to call Mack Huey at 489-3907 or stop by the Veteran Service Office in the Court House.
