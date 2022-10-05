Pontotoc Achieving Community for Tomorrow (PACT), an affiliate of CREATE Foundation, Inc., announced plans this week for their launch party, which will be held October 20, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the First Choice Gateway Pavilion along College Street in downtown Pontotoc.
PACT is a Pontotoc County organization and CREATE affiliate aimed at providing an avenue for endowment fund-raising to address needs and special projects that would benefit from a local philanthropy effort.
PACT will be one of 14 community affiliates operating under the CREATE umbrella.
PACT promotional committee co-chair Fellicia Pollard said the focus of the new organization is to raise funds which will stay in Pontotoc County.
"Our number one focus is community wellness and our number one goal is to improve the quality of life in Pontotoc County,” Pollard emphasized. "Our aim is to make sure the people of Pontotoc who want to gift money in terms of estate planning for the love of Pontotoc can be assured their money stays in Pontotoc.”
“Our initial launch is to help raise this seed money to get PACT going,” Pollard said. “All money donated to PACT stays in Pontotoc, it’s earmarked for future generations because it’s endowed. The earnings from these funds will be used to make grants for projects in Pontotoc County. “
Tickets for the catered launch event can be purchased from a PACT board member. Tickets are $30 each or two for $50. Tables can be reserved for $150 with seating for six guests.
Entertainment for the event will be provided by blues singer Terry “Harmonica” Bean of Pontotoc.
Tickets are also on sale to win prizes including: a pair of Blue Delta Jeans, artwork by Dr. Terry Wood and Pontotoc County Chamber/Main Street gift cards.
“We’re hoping folks will attend our launch event on October 20 so they can learn what PACT is all about,” Pollard invited. "The launch event is intended to gain interest and momentum.”
Tickets may be purchased from First Choice Bank (Main St. location), Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce or any PACT board members, including: Julie Henry, Shelly Johnstone, Robert Bass, Jerry Robbins, Phyllis High, Hayden Stegall, Chase Hale, Kayla Stewart, Ross Montgomery, Wyatt Gunter, Angela Newby, Derric Morrison, Cayson Hankins, Felicia Pollard, Eden Montgomery, Michelle Martin, Beth Waldo, Ken Hester, Bob Peeples, Conwell Duke, Jennifer Johnson and Ricky Ferguson.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.