MDOT officials placed this message sign along North Main Street in Pontotoc recently to alert drivers that a milling and paving project will begin Tuesday (March 6) on Oxford Street and Highway 9 north in Pontotoc. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes of travel if possible. The section of State Road-338 to be paved is better known to local residents as Oxford Street. Oxford Street will be re-paved from the flashing yellow caution light at the intersection of Oxford St. and North Brooks Street westward to the red light located at the intersection of Highways 15 Bypass and 15 north (the CVS/McDonald's intersection). The section on Highway 9 north to be paved will run from the red light at the Pontotoc Community House intersection northward to the U.S. 278 four lane overpass. The 4.5-mile highway paving project is projected to be completed by the end of April.
Paving project to cause delays on Oxford St., Highway 9 north
David Helms
Managing Editor
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
