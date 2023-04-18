14 peas and bread ap 12FIX.jpg

I am with my sister in love Barbara Sartin at her church on Easter Sunday morning first Christian Church by the beaches at Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

I hope everyone had a wonderful Easter weekend.  As promised in last week’s column, I send greetings from the sunshine state.  I would also like to wish a happy birthday, today April 12, to my husband, Dale.  His cat, Lola, was also born on April 12 and   to the best of my recollection is eight years old.  

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you