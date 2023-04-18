I hope everyone had a wonderful Easter weekend. As promised in last week’s column, I send greetings from the sunshine state. I would also like to wish a happy birthday, today April 12, to my husband, Dale. His cat, Lola, was also born on April 12 and to the best of my recollection is eight years old.
My friend, Ann, told me that she wanted to go on a little vacay, but she was concerned about Pontotoc having both of us away at the same time. I told her to go ahead and make plans. Pontotoc will either not miss us or appreciate us more when we return. Though I enjoy traveling, I always miss Pontotoc and am prone to educate folks I meet about my beautiful little slice of the south. I love teaching folks how to pronounce Pontotoc and Toccopola and sharing the story of Toccopola’s own historical celebrity, Betty Allen.
I attended a beautiful service on Easter morning with my Florida folks. Barbie had invited the entire family to her home for Sunday dinner and an egg hunt. It was wonderful to be together, but I hope to spend a little special time with each individual family. During my stay, I plan to check out the house my nephew has purchased and is remodeling. I know he is excited about buying a home, planning a wedding, and preparing for the future. Oh, to be young again! Best wishes, Taylor and Aja, for a beautiful life together. I expect we will travel to Palm Coast to see my niece, Amy, and her family. Amy is an art teacher, and I never know what neat, new artwork I will find in her home. She is so talented. Her daughter plays in the local children’s orchestra and her son is on the swim team. They are some busy bees, but maybe they will swarm around the hive long enough for a quick visit. Of course, I can’t forget the beach. Barbie, Bill, and I enjoy evening walks by the ocean, and I suspect that is already on the itinerary. If not, it needs to be added for certain. I remember the year I was visiting during July, and we watched fireworks at night out on the ocean as part of our July 4th celebration. Before Barbie and I had leg problems, we would drive to Savannah, GA for a day of fun. Those were some grand adventures and only a sampling of the many wonderful memories I treasure from past visits. What new chapter will I add during the coming weeks? I don’t know, but I am excited to find out.
Don’t forget that tomorrow is Lunching With Books at the library. The program starts at noon, but you may want to get there early to hear beautiful harp music. I understand that June Caldwell has agreed to play for the half hour before the program, and I am sad that I will not get to hear her music.
If you are a retired teacher, I hope you have marked your calendar for the meeting today, April 12. It will take place in Yamato Steakhouse of Japan at 11:30. I will miss seeing y’all and I hope you have a pretty day for the meeting.
I will keep you posted on my ramblings, and I am depending on y’all to keep order in the county. I will tell you like I used to tell Robin when Dale and I would go away, “Now when I come home, I don’t expect to find a mess.” I am only teasing. I know Pontotoc is in good hands and will be the same as when I left. Take care of yourselves and take a moment to look around and give thanks for the many blessings in your lives.
