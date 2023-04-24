On Good Friday night, I was reminded of something Mother used to say when her plans went sideways, "So much for the best laid plans of mice and men." I was packed and ready to head out around 6:00 on Saturday morning to catch my 7:30 flight from Tupelo to Nashville when I got a text that threw a hitch in my get-along.
My plane was stranded due to mechanical problems and would not leave Tupelo until 8:50 the next morning. There was no way to make my 10:10 connecting flight from Nashville to Jacksonville. Dale frantically searched to reschedule my trip, but it seemed that everybody and his brother was planning a trip to Florida from Nashville and most flights were completely booked.
We did find one that would require me to have an eight-hour layover, and Dale put his foot down to that one. So we got up and left Pontotoc at 3:00 the next morning and arrived in Nashville in plenty of time to get on my flight to Florida.
I did have a couple of hours to get checked in and then I met a sweet couple from Kansas who were also flying to Jacksonville. We enjoyed a good visit which made the time pass so much quicker. Though the trip did not go as planned, I did successfully land in Jacksonville and am enjoying my visit with my Florida family.
On Easter Sunday morning the weather did not cooperate for the sunrise service on the beach. North Mississippi's wind and rain had followed me to Florida. Barbara was pleased because she said they were in desperate need of such precipitation.
During the morning Easter service, the pastor reminded everyone that even though they had anticipated a beautiful sunrise service on the beach, things aren't always what we expect. He pointed out that when the women went on the third day to the tomb, they didn't expect to find the stone rolled away and Jesus gone.
Isn't it wonderful that God changed their plans and gave us a risen savior? No, we did not have a sunrise service on the beach, but we had one of the most amazing choir presentations I have ever heard. There is no doubt that the Spirit of the Lord filled the place. I would also like to tell you that seven people professed faith and were baptized on Easter Sunday. Praise God!
Barbara had prepared an Easter feast fit for royalty. If she did this in preparation for my visit, the family will surely encourage me to plan a trip during Easter from now on. My great niece and nephew who were spending the weekend with Grandma Barbara and Grandpa Bill had assisted with the baking of the cookies and had taken on the job of decorating them. Not only were they delicious but were also almost too beautiful to eat. Note, I said almost. These cookies were presented in a basket on a bed of edible grass. Now the only grass I remember eating, prior to this visit, was seed grass. I always enjoyed chewing on some while I was fishing. It turns out they actually make and sell edible Easter grass at the store. The grass was beautiful and came in a variety of pastel colors, but the stuff had no flavor at all. It was just pretty.
After the meal, a drizzly Easter egg hunt and a fabulous dessert bar, we waddled out to our vehicles to go check out my nephew's new house. Taylor and his fiancé, Aja, have the sweetest little house and are in the process of remodeling it to their liking. They have totally gutted and remodeled some parts of the house, including the kitchen and bathrooms. They still have a lot of work ahead of them, but what they have completed is absolutely adorable. I wish them all the best and know this little house will be a happy home for them.
Once everyone returned to their homes and only Barbara, Bill and I remained in the house, we cleaned up the confetti eggs and other little reminders of the happy family time we had enjoyed during the day.
I remember Easter Sundays when I was a child. Toccopola would have a community sunrise service very early that morning. I well remember hearing a rooster crow during many of these services and was always reminded about how Peter denied Jesus before the rooster crowed. For some reason the thought of what Peter did has always stayed with me. It bothers me that if Peter weakened to the point of denying Christ, what would I do if put in a similar situation.
After sunrise service we would return home for breakfast and morning chores. Mother would scoot around in the kitchen as she prepared the holiday meal which generally consisted of a huge pan of chicken and dressing, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, cream style corn, potato salad, brown and serve rolls and various desserts. Everything but the rolls would be completed before we left for Sunday school and worship service. As soon as we returned home it was my job to butter the rolls and have them ready for Mother to put in the oven.
Grandma Hodges, Mama Gert, and Grandaddy Anderson always joined us for the magnificent dinner. After our food settled and the adults finished chit-chatting around the table, Daddy and Granddaddy would take a large basket of colored eggs to hide out in the front yard. Once we had found all the hidden eggs, Mother would put them in the refrigerator for us to snack on later.
When Dale and I married we combined our childhood Easter traditions to form our own. He insisted on adding rice and tomato gravy to the menu and I introduced the brown and serve rolls. Both of us enjoyed dying the Easter eggs and eating them. I always thought it was fun when the dye went through the shell and colored the white part of the egg. This made our potato salad most unique to anyone with whom we shared our meal.
Robin grew up enjoying these traditions and still thinks brown and serve rolls must be a part of this and every other holiday meal. In fact, Dale called me on his way home from Nashville and told me he was having trouble finding brown and serve rolls for Sunday's dinner. Being the devoted father he is, he searched until he found the necessary rolls. I certainly hope Robin enjoyed them. Though to be honest Dale really likes them too.
We all enjoy traditions and this trip to Florida is a tradition that I had not been able to do for the past three years because of Covid. I hope the world doesn't shut down again so I can continue this tradition of my annual visit with my precious Florida family. Tradition or not, it is important to find pleasure in this life we have been given. I hope each and every one of you are able to continue doing the things that bring joy to your heart. Let us be thankful for every little opportunity we are given to make memories and live a happy life.
