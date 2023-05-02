This is my last week in Florida, and I am preparing to return to my little slice of the South. I have had a wonderful visit but am looking forward to resuming my regular activities at home. It seemed odd to miss Lunching With Books, the Retired Teachers meeting, the SALT lunch, aqua therapy and worshiping with the folks at Bellevue. Dale and the grands seem to have survived sufficiently during my absence, but I suspect it is time for me to get on home to make sure they have proper supervision. If I am away too long, I might lose my position as Nana-in-charge, and that would not be a good thing.
I understand from Dale that my sweet Tiberius has missed me. He is such a funny cat and depends on me to provide snacks a couple of times a day. I suspect the girls are making sure he and the other cats get a snack in the afternoons when they come in from school. While I was away, Molly tried out for the Spring production of Hansel and Gretel to be presented by the Pontotoc Community Theatre in June. I know she is working hard on learning her lines and I can’t wait to find out all about her part. You can watch the Progress for times and dates as it gets closer to June.
Speaking of the Progress, of course I brought the latest edition with me to share with my Florida folks. It made them very sad to see the pictures from the tornado damage in the newspaper. But as they made their way on through the paper, they got a kick out of my Peas and Cornbread. I remembered the year we took Mother to Disney World and traveled over to spend a few days with Barbara and family. Bill was able to arrange a tour of an aircraft carrier which was moored at his base in Jacksonville. Mother had her Pontotoc Progress in her purse. She opened the paper and I made her picture holding it on the ship. When she returned home, she wrote about her trip in the Toccopola news and sent the picture of her with the paper to the Progress. She was tickled beyond words when it was printed in the next week’s edition beside her Toccopola news. So, I suspect you know what I decided to do with my paper. Of course, I had to find a perfect spot to have my picture made with it. Unfortunately, things have changed a lot on naval bases, and I could not get a picture on a ship. But Bill did get a shot of Barbara and me with the paper in the beautiful gardens beside the Saint Johns River at the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens. Mother and I were alike in many ways, and one of our strongest bonds was our love for Mississippi, Pontotoc County and the Pontotoc Progress. I know she would be tickled pink to know that I am tippy-toeing across her footsteps.
Another love Mother and I shared is rich, yummy desserts. Barbara is an amazing cook and kept delicious treats in the house during my visit. My willpower did not stand a chance against the antics of that woman, but my taste buds were very happy. We enjoyed key lime bars, coconut cupcakes, peach cobbler, cookies (several varieties) and the most amazing chocolate cake I had ever tasted. The woman could win an award with that cake. I did get her to reveal the recipe for the cake layers, but she said there are no documented measurements for the buttercream icing. She just throws it together without measuring anything. Unfortunately, that is how Mama Gert made her teacakes and I have never been able to get them to taste like hers did. You will be on your own for chocolate buttercream icing but I am sharing the cake recipe and hope you will make it and enjoy it as much as I did.
Barbie’s Chocolate Cake
Mix: ½ cup cocoa powder
1 cup oil
2 cups sugar
1 cup buttermilk
2 eggs
3 tsp. vanilla
Mix in: 2 cups all-purpose flour
1 ½ tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. salt
¾ cup hot water
Bake at 350 for 30 minutes or until the tester comes out clean.
Note: This is a runny batter so don’t be deceived. It will bake into a very tender and moist cake.
Marie Antoinette may have said, “Let them eat cake.” But Kay says, “Eat that cake with a scoop of vanilla ice cream”.
Bon appétit y’all!
