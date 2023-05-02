peas and bread ap 26.jpg

With Barbara Sartin at the beautiful Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens in Jacksonville, FL.

This is my last week in Florida, and I am preparing to return to my little slice of the South. I have had a wonderful visit but am looking forward to resuming my regular activities at home. It seemed odd to miss Lunching With Books, the Retired Teachers meeting, the SALT lunch, aqua therapy and worshiping with the folks at Bellevue. Dale and the grands seem to have survived sufficiently during my absence, but I suspect it is time for me to get on home to make sure they have proper supervision. If I am away too long, I might lose my position as Nana-in-charge, and that would not be a good thing.

