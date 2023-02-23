Can you believe we are already into the last days of February? This time next week, we will be welcoming the third month of this new year. What a busy month it has been for my bunch! My granddaughter enjoyed the first weekend by worshiping with many other youth at the Discipleship Now activities. She was definitely in need of a good nap on Sunday, but she was tired in a wonderfully happy and blessed pooped out way. Lots of work went into providing this opportunity for the youth, and I suspect quite a few adult leaders also needed a Sunday afternoon snooze.
We had a really good Lunching With Books in February. Beverly Stubblefield was a very interesting speaker and the meal furnished by her husband, Burt Kemp of Jambalaya & Company, was quite tasty. As it was just a few days before Valentine’s Day, we listened to beautiful love songs played by Wanda Waldrop on the piano from 11:30 until the program began at noon. Can you think of a better way to visit the library than on a day when a great musician, author, and chef team up to put a smile on your face and make you glad you were there? I always enjoy Lunching With Books on the second Thursday of each month. Watch the Progress for information about the upcoming March program.
Did you attend the Mardi Gras Parade on Main Street? That was a delightful experience. I was thrilled that some of us, retired teachers, decided to participate in the parade. Several grandchildren of teachers, including my two, also participated. That is for sure nothing I ever dreamed to be doing as a retired educator. You just never know what path retirement will take and how much fun it can be. The retired teachers enjoyed an informative meeting on the third Wednesday. Mrs. Kelleigh Riddle shared with us how we may qualify for many different programs available through state and local agencies. We thoroughly enjoyed having her visit with us. If you plan to attend the March meeting, please note that we will meet on the fourth Wednesday, the 22nd, due to Spring Holidays. Some of us will be enjoying time with our grands while they are out of school. I surely hope we will have a week of good weather.
Molly and I have been very busy in January and February. We have been cast in the Pontotoc Community Theatre’s upcoming spring production, Artist’s Retreat. The entire cast is a fun group, and we are having a grand time preparing for the shows on March 31, April 1 and April 2. I will share more information as it gets closer to the production dates. If you have never attended a play at The Main, you may want to mark these dates on your calendar and plan to check us out.
Last and probably least, we can’t forget the ‘elephant in the room’, Groundhog Day. Now in this situation, we have several critter prognosticators. I doubt any of them were happy to be disturbed from peaceful slumber to satisfy an old Pennsylvania Dutch superstition. Punxsutawney Phil, the Pennsylvania weather sage saw his shadow and therefore predicted six more weeks of winter. However, unlike their counterpart to the north, General Beauregard Lee, the weatherhog from the peach tree state, and Joel Young, our local groundhog from the Tupelo Buffalo Park, each predict an early spring. However, if you would rather not depend on a rodent to predict the coming of spring, you might be more inclined to take the marsupial route. Alabama’s Marshall County possum named Sand Mountain Sam also confirmed the southern groundhogs’ predictions for an early spring. Does this mean that while we are enjoying warm spring days, the folks to our north will be shoveling snow? Who knows? I guess you would have to consult a groundhog (or possum) expert to find out. Call it wishful thinking, but if this southern girl is going to put any stock in superstition, it is a no-brainer. What are the odds that a marsupial and two rodents from the south would be wrong?
It is fun to talk about, but I doubt any of us will lose any sleep over a possum or groundhog. Early spring or long winter, let’s just take time to enjoy the last few days of this month. Stay warm, eat some good food, count your blessings, and spend a little extra time with the ones you love.
