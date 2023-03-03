Here we are celebrating the debut of the third month of 2023. The early Roman calendar depicted March as the first month of the year. This was considered to be the beginning of the new year since it brought the vernal equinox which marked the beginning of spring and warmer weather. Therefore, the military campaigns which had been interrupted by winter could resume. I suppose that is why March is named for Mars, the Roman god of war. Around 700 B.C. the months of January and February were added to the end of the calendar, and then they became the first and second months of the new year around 450 B.C. Perhaps Mr. Longfellow reckoned that March might have been angered when it was bumped from the first month to the third month, so he wrote this little verse in his work, ‘The Poet’s Calendar’:

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you