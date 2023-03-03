Here we are celebrating the debut of the third month of 2023. The early Roman calendar depicted March as the first month of the year. This was considered to be the beginning of the new year since it brought the vernal equinox which marked the beginning of spring and warmer weather. Therefore, the military campaigns which had been interrupted by winter could resume. I suppose that is why March is named for Mars, the Roman god of war. Around 700 B.C. the months of January and February were added to the end of the calendar, and then they became the first and second months of the new year around 450 B.C. Perhaps Mr. Longfellow reckoned that March might have been angered when it was bumped from the first month to the third month, so he wrote this little verse in his work, ‘The Poet’s Calendar’:
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are possible this morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&
