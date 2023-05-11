I am sure you have heard the old saying, “While the cat's away, the mice will play.” Well, my folks lived up to it while I was in Florida. The old rat, Grandpa Dale, found lots of little projects for my grands to do in order to surprise me. Molly put a creative design on my concrete bench and Anna painted an old television dish blue and added beautiful butterflies to it. They mounted it on a post behind my swing for me to enjoy.
Y’all know I enjoy my swing sitting time. I was so surprised to walk into the kitchen and see the new shelves Dale had put up for me. I just love the new space he created over my counter. He also enlarged the puppy pen so Ella and Snoopy can enjoy a more spacious area to play in the grass. Unfortunately, Snoopy decided that meant the entire yard and Oxford and College Streets were fair play. After he escaped a few times while Dale was working on the gate to the new pen, I think he got the hint that Dale was not enjoying the chase. I am just glad he didn’t get in the street and get hit by a car.
On Saturday night, my friend and I attended a play at the Pontotoc Junior High School auditorium. Ann and I knew several of the students in the show and wanted to support their hard work. We watched some very talented students who obviously had devoted a great deal of time to preparing for the production, Hair Spray. I did not expect the show to last for three hours. After a day of flights and layovers, I will admit that I was exhausted when I got home a bit after 10 o’ clock. My bed had never looked nor felt so good as it did that Saturday night.
I was dragging on Sunday morning and only made it to worship service. I love Sunday School and Margie Douglas is such a good teacher, so I really hated to miss her class. Though I had thoroughly appreciated the services at Barbie’s church, it was good to be back with the Bellevue folks. We had lots of welcome back hugs, and to be honest, it felt good to have people tell me that I had been missed. I guess that is one of the beautiful benefits of attending a smaller church. Don’t get me wrong because I have had many wonderful worship experiences in big churches. But having been raised in Toccopola Baptist Church, I am much more comfortable in a smaller setting. I don’t function well in big cities either. I had a grand time with the Florida folks, but the city traffic made me uncomfortable. Once we arrived at our destination, I was fine. It was just getting there that made me nervous. I am glad Barbie and Bill are such proficient drivers and can easily navigate the road and hang in there with the madding crowd.
I pretty much got too lazy for my own good while I was away. It was good to get back to SPAT for aqua therapy. I wondered if my legs would remember what to do. They did, and it made them feel amazing. I am very thankful for David Washington’s vision of opening this facility right here in Pontotoc. It has been a knee saver for sure. I am also looking forward to this month’s Lunching With Books at the Pontotoc Library on Thursday the 11th at noon. If you plan to attend, you might want to arrive a little early as I have been told that the Dulcimer group will provide music for the half hour before the program. They are always a treat to hear, and I hope to see you there.
Today I realized that I have been serving Peas and Cornbread to y’all for a year now. I can’t begin to express my appreciation to Regina Butler and the folks at the Progress for sending this opportunity my way. I would also like to thank y’all who read my ramblings and the ones of you who have complimented my efforts. I hope I never do anything nor write anything to offend anyone. My intention is to simply chit-chat as if we were out sitting outside in my swing on a lovely spring evening. It’s a country thing and I wouldn’t trade my way of life for anything else. Y’all come on by the house, sit a spell, and we will chat till the cows come home or the chickens go to roost. I could even take a notion to cook a pan of cornbread and a pot of peas. You just never know what will happen around this place. We might even slice a tomato!
