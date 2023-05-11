I am sure you have heard the old saying, “While the cat's away, the mice will play.”  Well, my folks lived up to it while I was in Florida.  The old rat, Grandpa Dale, found lots of little projects for my grands to do in order to surprise me.  Molly put a creative design on my concrete bench and Anna painted an old television dish blue and added beautiful butterflies to it.  They mounted it on a post behind my swing for me to enjoy. 

