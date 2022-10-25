Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said Monday (Oct. 24) that a special election has tentatively been set for Thursday, December 15, 2022, for city of Pontotoc residents to vote on the sale, production, processing and distribution of medical marijuana inside the city limits of Pontotoc.
Mayor Peeples said the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen will officially adopt the medical marijuana special election date when the board meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, November 1, 2022.
Months ago Pontotoc Aldermen had voted to opt out of the sale or processing of medical marijuana inside the city limits, but Mississippi state law provides that residents may bring the issue to a vote by signatures on a petition.
The petition requires the signatures of at least 20 percent of registered city voters or a minimum of 1,500, whichever is less, Peeples explained.
“Pontotoc business owner Jason Jones submitted a petition of 812 signatures to the county circuit clerk, who verified that the necessary 805 signatures needed were on the city voter rolls,” Peeples said.
“The law requires that we hold that election within 60 days. We’re checking to see if the ballots can be printed in time and if the community house is available on December 15. If so, that’s when we will have the election.”
“The December 15 election will be open only to qualified voters who live inside the city limits of Pontotoc,” Peeples stressed. “I believe there are a little over 4,000 registered voters inside the city limits of Pontotoc.”
“Only qualified voters living inside the city limits can vote for or against the medical marijuana issue inside the city limits,” Peeples clarified.
“This is not to be confused with the medical marijuana election which supervisors set Tuesday, December 13, 2022, to decide the marijuana issue out in the county. Registered voters inside the city limits and out in the county can vote for or against medical marijuana out in the county.”
Months ago the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors also voted to opt out on medical marijuana.
“The election in Pontotoc and out in the county is an all or nothing decision on all aspects of growing, processing or distributing medical marijuana,” Peeples said. “It’s a fifty percent plus one, pass or fail vote on both ballots.”
Mayor Peeples said he is most concerned that some residents will not understand all aspects of the medical marijuana issue.
“State law already makes it legal to possess medical marijuana in Pontotoc and Pontotoc County,” Peeples said. “And it’s also legal to obtain it anywhere that has not chosen to opt out. These two elections will only decide if residents in the city and county can sell, grow, process or distribute medical marijuana.”
Mayor Peeples said he hopes city of Pontotoc residents will vote against growing or selling medical marijuana.
“Selling, growing or distributing marijuana in commercial areas of the city of Pontotoc will change the city’s landscape in a negative way,” Peeples said. “A lot of businesses have recently located in Pontotoc and more are coming, but I believe that growth will stop or be jeopardized if marijuana facilities are built here.”
“Residents have told me they thought medical marijuana would be distributed in a highly regulated pharmaceutical situation and they don’t want pot shops and marijuana farms everywhere,” Peeples said.
The marijuana issue cannot be brought up for another vote within two years of the most recent election on the issue.
