The Pontotoc City School District Board (PCSD) announced today (Friday, January 13) that Phil Webb has been hired as the district’s new superintendent.
Webb, currently the Pontotoc City School Assistant Superintendent, will officially assume duties and responsibilities of the superintendent effective July 1, 2023.
School Board President, a past principal and district administrator for Pontotoc City School District, Phyllis High stated, “Having served in a variety of roles in the district since his hiring in 2003, Mr. Webb has proven himself as knowledgeable, capable, and trustworthy.”
Webb comes to the superintendent’s office with twenty-five years’ experience in education, including seventeen years’ experience as a junior high and high school coach, elementary and junior high principal, and district-level administrator.
Webb, a native of Mooreville, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education and a Master’s in Educational Administration. He has been honored as Administrator of the Year multiple times during his PCSD service and currently serves as Athletic Director, C.T.E. Director, Human Resource Director, and Assistant Superintendent.
“I am thankful to the school board for the opportunity to serve this district," Webb said. "When I came to Pontotoc in 2003, I fell in love with this town, its schools, and its people. This is where I met my wife and where we started our family, so I am especially grateful for this privilege.”
Webb shared that a key focus will always be continuing the district’s tradition of excellence while taking care of its people.
“I understand how special Pontotoc is to so many and I am honored by the board’s trust in me and my family to represent it well.”
Dr. Michelle Bivens, who has served as Pontotoc City School Superintendent for the past seven years, announced in November that she would be resigning at the end of June and retiring at the end of September.
"Dr. Bivens will continue on with the school district through September 2023 in an advisory capacity to help with the transition," said school board president High.
High said the school board met Thursday night and finalized Webb's unanimous hiring during another meeting Friday morning.
