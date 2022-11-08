I have been writing for a living for 40 years and yet I find it hard to wrap my brain around this huge pile of poop we find ourselves in with the ongoing medical marijuana fiasco.
First of all, when we first voted on medical marijuana the language on the ballot was clear as mud.
I believed we were voting to allow pain stricken patients, who could find no relief from other narcotics, to be able to obtain marijuana as a medicine.
No one told us, certainly not our legislators, that it would not be sold at the drug store like all the other regulated pain relievers that require a doctor’s prescription and guidance.
When medical marijuana—Initiative 65— was passed I had no idea it opened the gate for the possibility of endless pot shops and marijuana farms.
Every city and county in Mississippi were told that they were automatically “opted in” unless they “opted out” of medical marijuana.
The rules and regulations for selling and growing medical marijuana had not been finalized by state officials but city and county officials suddenly found themselves facing a very serious deadline of automated inclusion unless other action was taken.
Thankfully the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors and the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen voted to “opt out” of medical marijuana. Far too many unknowns had not been answered.
Yet Mississippi law now allows a medical marijuana referendum to be voted on if a certain number of signatures are obtained calling for an election on the issue. Petitions were recently certified and presented to Pontotoc County supervisors and the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen.
An election will be held December 13, 2022, to decide medical marijuana out in Pontotoc County. An election will be held December 15, 2022, to decide the fate of medical marijuana inside the incorporated city limits of Pontotoc.
Since supervisors' districts also include the city limits of Pontotoc, residents living inside the city of Pontotoc can vote in both elections. Residents living outside the city limits of Pontotoc can only vote in the December 13 election.
Neither the December 13 election, nor the December 15 election, have anything to do with helping pain stricken folks get relief from using marijuana. The passage of Initiative 65 made it legal to possess medical marijuana anywhere in the state. Anyone with a prescribed medical marijuana card can possess it and it can be purchased in any county or city that chose to remain “opted in."
The upcoming two elections have everything to do with folks scrambling to make money off of selling and growing marijuana anywhere and everywhere they can in the city and county of Pontotoc.
As I understand it, there are seven licenses pertaining to marijuana that Mississippi residents can apply for, including: dispensaries; cultivation; processing; micro cultivation; transportation; waste disposal; and testing.
I am begging the residents of Pontotoc and Pontotoc County to vote against selling or growing medical marijuana anywhere in the city of Pontotoc or Pontotoc County.
It is a road fraught with nothing but peril, corruption and under-manned regulation.
The city of Pontotoc has residential and commercial zoning laws so the mayor and board of aldermen would have limited say so on where such operations could be located.
There are no zoning ordinances out in the county. It could be sold and grown anywhere and everywhere.
I was born and raised in Pontotoc. I’ve worked in Pontotoc for almost 44 years. I could have lived anywhere in these United States. I chose to stay where my heart lies.
I recently walked the streets of Pontotoc with my precious 21-month-old grandson. We also walked on the Tanglefoot Trail. We drove by the schools where Janet taught for 33 years. We showed my son-in-law the football field.
I don’t want to explain to my grandson why we have pot shops in Pontotoc or marijuana farms throughout the county.
The sale of marijuana should be regulated and conducted by a licensed pharmacist. Licensed pharmacists have to complete about seven years of college.
If they illegally sell narcotics they lose their license, their career and all the money they’ve invested in their education.
Under the state’s medical marijuana law, "an individual will not be able to work at a dispensary until after he or she receives a work permit and completes eight (8) hours of continuing education relating to medical cannabis. Thereafter, it is the individual’s responsibility to annually complete five (5) hours of continuing education relating to medical cannabis to maintain such certification. An individual is required to renew his or her permit every five (5) years.”
Who needs pharmacy school when you can sell medical marijuana after eight hours with a good computer screen?
Mississippi Dept. of Revenue Alcohol Beverage Control agents will be the enforcement branch over the state’s dispensaries.
Operation of ALL six of the other licensed medical marijuana categories— cultivation, processing, micro cultivation, transportation, waste disposal and testing— will fall under the jurisdiction of the MS Dept. of Health.
As recently as mid-October the MS State Dept. of Health has zero investigators, and only three staffers, overseeing Mississippi’s new medical marijuana program.
And one of the state’s largest newly licensed marijuana growers, located in Jackson, has already been out of compliance in terms of growing facility specifications and seed-to-sale tracking tags.
The facility wasn’t shut down. They were simply sent a letter containing “corrective actions” needed.
Rules are already being violated and there are no fines, sanctions, or arrests being made.
If you want to investigate the perils and adverse effects of the medical marijuana business, get online and see what it’s done to the state of Oklahoma.
“By one estimate," said Oklahoma state Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, "60% or more of the state’s marijuana production is sold illegally.”
With easy money to be made, organized crime has increased greatly in Oklahoma. Recent drug arrests have been members of the Chinese drug cartel.
Oklahoma lawmakers say that marijuana farms are a modern day land rush. Local residency requirements for marijuana businesses are being circumvented.
In Oklahoma:
-Logan County has 266 licensed medical marijuana grow operations;
-Delaware County has 258 operations;
-Pottawatomie County has 245;
-Mayes County has 171;
-Kay and Payne Counties have 134.
Why was any medical marijuana facility licensed to begin operation in Mississippi before all regulation and enforcement departments had been trained and staffed?
The state is clearly not presently equipped to police medical marijuana operations.
Pontotoc Police and the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department already have their hands full with combating criminal activity and maintaining law and order.
Don't expect local law enforcement to shoulder the burden of policing marijuana sales and farms.
No one that I know would hesitate to help someone who is sick and in need of medicine.
But these elections on selling and farming marijuana is all about making money. Vote against this effort.
Pontotoc does not need to go to pot— literally.
