At the February 7 Pontotoc Aldermen meeting Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor addressed concerns and assured a small group of residents that the police department’s soon to be installed Flock Safety cameras would be used solely to fight crime and bolster safety and not invade or spy on the privacy of Pontotoc residents.
At the January 17 board meeting Pontotoc Aldermen voted unanimously to approve a two year subscription contract with Flock Safety Inc. for operation of eight of their license plate reader cameras in the city of Pontotoc.
Pontotoc County resident Adam Miller and Pontotoc resident Kyle Eubank addressed the board and outlined their concerns and objections to the Flock Safety camera system.
“I don’t know why the board would subject us to such surveillance without our permission,” Miller said. “It’s too invasive into the lifestyles of all residents and it subjects citizens to real time surveillance and the storing of personal and historical data. My concern is not so much that it would be misused locally but this data could be outsourced to others on the internet or other government agencies.”
Eubank said his concerns are that the local data could be sold, compromised or stolen.
“In today’s world of information and technology these cameras bring up numerous privacy concerns,” Eubank said. “The data could end up on an Amazon website, other law enforcement agencies could obtain the data to search for certain bumper stickers or second amendment supporters.”
“I understand that it’s intended for good use but the information could change hands,” Eubank stressed. “It could end up in the hands of the federal government. For example it could be used to put together a travel and friends data or abused to try and find those with concealed carry permits. Companies can’t be trusted.”
Police Chief Tutor told those who oppose the installation of the Flock Safety cameras that the police department has done its due diligence before contracting with Flock Safety.
“The police department will one hundred percent own the camera data, it can’t legally be shared or sold,” Tutor said. “All data automatically deletes by default every 30 days.”
“These cameras take pictures of the license plates and the back of the vehicles. The cameras don’t tell us, or show us, who is in the vehicle, the tag only tells us who the vehicle belongs to. It doesn’t take pictures of who is inside the vehicles.”
“It’s license plate recognition used to alert police of wanted vehicles,” Tutor emphasized. “It’s used to solve crimes. It gathers objective evidence and facts about vehicles, not people.”
“The cameras alert police of wanted vehicles and will be used to solve crimes.”
“It will not be used for facial recognition, it’s not tied to personal information and that cameras won’t be used for traffic enforcement.”
“The automated license plate recognition devices provide real-time alerts when a vehicle that is stolen or associated with a known suspect is detected,” Tutor said. “The cameras will be used as an investigative tool to help determine whether and which vehicles were at the scene of a crime.”
Chief Tutor took full responsibility for seeking the board’s approval of the Flock Safety contract.
“The Flock company started four years ago and my recommendation was based on studying its performance in other cities,” Tutor said. “Not one chief that I talked to had a negative response to the Flock cameras. They all agreed it was a game changer. It’s a crime prevention tool because those intent on doing bad things don’t want to come around cameras.”
“The cameras don’t do the work for the police department. Our police officers still have to do their due diligence and follow standard operation procedures. It’s my job to give our officers the best tools I can find. Flock cameras are a tool, not a cure all.”
“It’s my job as police chief to make sure that the Flock cameras are run right and the data is secured,” Tutor said. “It’s my job to make Pontotoc as safe as I can. My family lives here. This is my home.”
Chief Tutor said the cameras’ detection of stolen vehicles will help prevent some crimes from ever occurring.
“The suspect who recently robbed Treasurer Loans in Pontotoc was driving a car he had stolen two days earlier in Tupelo,” Tutor noted. “After the robbery we found video camera evidence that he was in Pontotoc watching the store two days before he robbed it. If we’d had the Flock cameras there’s a great chance that our officers would have been alerted to a stolen car on that Wednesday or Friday and he would have been arrested before he committed the armed robbery.”
Jan Cayson, who is a co-owner of Treasurer Loans, was in attendance at the board meeting.
Cayson was overcome with emotion as she addressed the board and pleaded for police to have every tool available to fight crime.
“My life is forever changed because of that armed robbery at my business,” Cayson said. “He put a gun to their head and threatened to kill the two employees who were working that day. They will never get over what happened. I’m still scared now.”
“I’m so thankful for our police department and the work they are doing to try and catch this person,” she said. “I support anything we can give the police department to help them do their job to catch those who commit such crimes. I won’t feel safe until he has been arrested. I continue to pray.”
New business items approved at the February 7 meeting included:
-Authorize and approve Resolution to Submit Mississippi Recreational Trails Program Application and Commitment of Funds for the Recreational Grant; if the 80/20 grant is approved it will be used to enhance handicapped accessibility and parking at Howard Stafford Park;
-Authorize and approve to give the Historical Society $10,000.00 annual funding from Tourism;
-Authorize and approve to purchase bunker gear from Sunbelt Fire, as a single source in the amount of $20,240.00 from Fire Department Rebate Funds.
-Authorize and approve to purchase bunker gear accessories from Sunbelt Fire, as a single source in the amount of $6,037.00 from Fire Department Rebate Funds.
-Authorize and approve to promote Patrol Officers David Stevel, Jeremy Delaney, and Donnely Smith to Sgt. (shift Supervisor) effective February 13, 2023 with a rate of pay of $22.39.
-Authorize and approve to make Glock model 45 9mm handgun (serial # BTGZ967; city property # 04664) surplus property.
Authorize and approve to allow retiring Sgt. Jason Collier be allowed to purchase his city issued duty weapon that is considered surplus property, (Glock model 45 9mm handgun; serial # BTGZ967; city property # 04664) for the purchase price of $1.00 in accordance with MS Code 45-9-131 “Weapons purchase of side arms by Retiring Law Enforcement Personnel”.
-Authorize and Approve purchase of 2” gas tubing in the amount of $11,550.00 being the best bid from Core and Main due to availability; Consolidated Pipe bid $10,360 but could not guarantee a delivery date;
-Authorize and approve to transfer Nathan Owens from the Sewer Department to the Gas Department as of February 13, 2023 with a decrease in pay from $24.94 to $22.10.
-Authorize and approve to promote Dustin Simmons to Forman for the Gas Department as of February 13, 2023 with a pay increase from $22.10 to $24.94.
-Authorize and approve Grant Resolution of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen for the City of Pontotoc Mississippi – Authorizing and Providing for the Acceptance of a Grant in the amount of $1,100.000.00 from the USDA, Rural Development, for a Congressionally Directed Grant for the Construction of a Fire Station. Officials said they hope to bid the fire station project by May 2023;
-Authorize and approve to increase the FY23 Budget by $1,100,000.00 for construction of the Fire Department.
-Authorize and approve the Certification Regarding Procurement of Engineering/Architectural Services for the City of Pontotoc for the Construction of a new Fire Station project with USDA – Rural Development requirements.
-Authorize and approve for Mrs. Chasey Guerin and Mrs. Kathy Davis to sign a contract use/sale food from concessions at Terry Chewe and Hansberger Sports Complexes starting April 1 – November 18th, 2023.
-Authorize and approve to accept the best and lowest bid of $3,420 from Sports County for park and rec baseball equipment.
-Authorize and approve to accept the best and lowest bid of $5,600 from Chris Herring of Ecru for AC unit at the Hansberger Softball building.
-Authorize and approve to hire James G. Wilson in the Sewer Department as of February 13, 2023 at the rate of pay of $19.00 an hour.
-Authorize and approve to have the old 911 building on Reynold Street torn down for the lot to serve as the new Fire Station site.
-Authorize and approve to reappoint Perry Sewell to the Housing Authority Board for a new term.
-Approved increase in pay for Derrick Farr in the street dept;
-Alderwoman Jimma Smith asked that a culvert on Royal Oak Road be unstopped to avoid flash flooding; Smith also got clarification that travel baseball teams could rent practice field from March 1 through November 1; Smith also urged the board to find someone to renew the responsibility of posting daily updates to the city’s FaceBook Page which is currently inactive.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-Authorize and approve water adjustments.
-Authorize and approve payroll for January in the amount of $599,677.67.
-Authorize and approve for Jeremy Maxey to attend the 2023 MS Fire Service Training Chief’s/Training Officer’s Conference in Gulfport, MS on March 8 – 10. (travel by city vehicle with food and hotel per diem)
-Authorize and approve to reimburse Gregory Denton for gas purchase when his fuelman card was locked up in the amount of $53.16 (copy of receipt is in packets)
-Authorize and approve for Tim Gunter to attend the MAGPPA Quarterly Meeting in Vicksburg, MS on February 14 – 15, 2023. (travel by city vehicle with room and meal per diem)
-Authorize and approve for Mayor Bob Peeples and Lena Chewe to attend the MAPDD Convention in Biloxi, MS April 17 – 21, 2023. (meal, mileage, and room per diem)
-Authorize and approve the gas rates effective February 1, 2023 at $11.06, with an O& M of $4.00 and a PGA of $7.06.