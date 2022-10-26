three witches

Three witches stir their brew from a yard in the city. Children will be trick-or-treating Monday night in all kinds of costumes and folks are encouraged to be on the lookout for them.

 By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress

More than a thousand kids are expected to be walking the streets and neighborhoods of Pontotoc on Monday night (Oct. 31) to celebrate Halloween and Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor cautioned residents and motorists to be extremely careful.

david.helms@djournal.com

