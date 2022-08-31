A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for July 2022 included three felony arrests and 1,066 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the three felony arrests made in July included:
-Derrick L. Quinn, 42, of Wilson Chapel Road, Pontototoc; charged with simple assault, fleeing; bond set at $10,000;
-Kristin N. Johnson, 25, of South Main Street, Pontotoc; charged with embezzlement; bond set at $5,000;
-Craig B. Goree, 32, of Bradley Road, Tupelo; charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance; bond set at $5,000.
In addition to the 1,066 calls for service, police activity in July included issuing 173 traffic citations, making 32 misdemeanor arrests and working 40 traffic accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-40 for speeding;
-25 for driving with suspended/expired driver's license;
-39, no proof of insurance;
-10, misdemeanor drug offense;
-4-DUIs;
-27, misdemeanor affidavits;
-28, other traffic violations.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
david.helms@djournal.com
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Pontotoc
Sorry, an error occurred.
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.