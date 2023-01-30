Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for November 2022 included four felony arrests and 1,092 calls for service in the city of Pontotoc, while the December 2022 report included 1,036 calls for service and seven felony arrests.
Chief Tutor said the four felony arrests in November included:
-Darren D. Holbrook, 22, of Davis Street, Pontotoc; charged with armed robbery; bond set at $250,000;
-Walter E. Jones, 42, of New Chapel Road, Nettleton; four counts of false pretense; $60,000 bond;
-Adam S. Mooneyham, 35, Lakeview Cove, Pontotoc; possession of meth; $5,000 bond;
- Rafael Santis DelaCruz, 20, College Street, Pontotoc; burglary of a dwelling; bond $10,000.
In addition to the 1,092 calls for service, police activity in November included issuing 138 traffic citations, making 37 misdemeanor arrests and working 39 accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
- 32 for speeding;
-16 for driving with suspended or expired driver's license;
-29 for no proof of insurance;
-5 for misdemeanor drug offense;
- 16 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-40 for other traffic violations.
Chief Tutor reported the seven felony arrests in December included:
- Michael S. Jones, 41, Salmon Road, Randolph; two counts of false pretense; bond $2,500;
-Donnie C. Coasts, 44, Boy Scout Road, Randolph; false pretense; bond $2,500;
-Alphonso K. Ray, 37, Clark Street, Pontotoc; possession of weapon by felon; bond $5,000;
-Christopher K. Simmons, 50, Highway 15 South, Pontotoc; domestic violence; bond $10,000;
-Robert L. Crouch, 41, West Oxford Street, Pontotoc; domestic violence; bond $5,000.
-Jeffery R. Brown, 41, Teagarden Road, Gulfport; false pretense; bond $5,000;
-Kenneth A. Mcinnis, 54, Highway 341 South, Vardaman; aggravated assault; bond $10,000;
In addition to the 1,036 calls for service, police activity in December 2022 included issuing 62 traffic citations, making 49 misdemeanor arrests and working 49 traffic accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-15 for speeding;
-8 for driving with suspended or expired driver's license;
-9 for no proof of insurance;
-4 for misdemeanor drug offenses;
-2 for DUI;
10 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-14 for other traffic violations.
