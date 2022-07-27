A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for June 2022 included five felony arrests and 1,169 for service.
Chief Tutor said the five felony arrests made in June included:
-Kelvin L. Phillips, 30, of Clark Street, Pontotoc; charged with DUI 4th; bond set at $5,000;
-John Capps, 30, of Hamilton Drive, Orlando, Florida; charged with motor vehicle theft, grand larceny, five counts of burglary of a motor vehicle; bond set at 50,000;
-Debra Aron, 68, of Winwood Cove, Tupelo; charged with possession of controlled substance-meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Patrick Adams, 46, of South Pontotoc Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance, meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Patrick Petit, 39, of West Eighth Street, Pontotoc; charged with trafficking controlled substance-marijuana; bond set at $10,000.
In addition to the 1,169 calls for service, police activity in June included issuing 173 traffic citations, making 50 misdemeanor arrests and working 32 traffic accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-39 for speeding;
-17 for driving with suspended/expired driver's license;
-26 for no proof of insurance;
-20 for misdemeanor drug offenses;
-7 for DUI;
-26 misdemeanor affidavits;
-38 for other traffic violations.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
david.helms@djournal.com
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Pontotoc
Sorry, an error occurred.
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.