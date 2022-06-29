Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for May 2022 included five felony arrests and 1,297 calls for service. 

Tutor said the five felony arrests made in May included:

-John L. Pinson, 30, of Westside Drive, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by felon; $50,000 bond;

-Anthony K. Castro, 39, of Jolan Circle, Pontotoc; charged with malicious mischief, possession of schedule II substance; $30,000 bond;

-Richard V. Moody, 38, of North Columbia Street, Pontotoc; charged with malicious mischief; $5,000 bond;

-David C. Hudson, 38, of South Columbia Street, Pontotoc; charged with burglary of a commercial building; $5,000 bond; 

-Jonathan U. Beard, 40, of Tutor Road, Pontotoc; charged with burglary of a commercial building; $5,000 bond. 

In addition to the 1,297 calls for service, police activity in May included issuing 293 traffic citations, making 64 misdemeanor arrests and working 37 traffic accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:

-63 for speeding;

-40 for driving with suspended or expired driver's license;

-52 for no proof of insurance;

-17 for misdemeanor drug offense;

-3 for DUI;

-30 for misdemeanor affidavits;

-88 for other traffic violations. 

