Other than my words of introduction, the following column comes courtesy of the late Jim Buck Ross, the former much-revered Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture.
I heard Commissioner Ross speak years ago when I worked for another newspaper.
I thought of Ross's comments when I recently received a letter requesting money for a Republican war chest for the upcoming midterm elections.
Shortly after Ross spoke, he was good enough to supply me with a copy of one of his political anecdotes. I saved it, thinking it might come in handy sometime. When I got my letter from the Republicans, I knew the anecdote's time had come.
I think I may clip a copy of Ross's comments and send it back with the contribution request. Perhaps those folks could use a laugh more than a buck. Here's Ross's anecdote -- a man's reply to a senator who dunned him for a campaign contribution.
Dear Senator:
I received your letter today requesting money for your political campaign. In reply to your request for a check, I wish to inform you that the present condition of my bank account makes this almost impossible.
Inflation and taxes just about deplete my pay check each month. I might add that so many laws have been passed by our politicians to keep me from contributing that I am amazed that after the laws are passed, I am still requested to make contributions to those who passed the laws.
Briefly, this is my economic situation. My shattered financial state is due to federal laws, state laws, county laws, corporate laws, liquor laws, mother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws and outlaws.
Through these laws I am compelled to pay a business tax, school tax, amusement tax, head tax, gas tax, phone tax, sales tax, excise tax, social security tax, dog tax, food tax, state tax, city and county tax, federal tax, property tax, and income tax.
I am required to get a business license, a privilege license, auto license, fishing license, operator license, marriage license, dog license, wholesale license, and retail license.
I am requested to contribute to every society and organization imaginable -- to women's relief fund, unemployment relief, to gold diggers relief, to every hospital and charitable institutions in the city including Red Cross, Black Cross, Purple Cross, Blue Cross, criss-cross and double cross.
For my own protection, I am required to carry life insurance, property insurance, burglary insurance, accident insurance, car insurance, health insurance, house insurance, earthquake insurance, tornado insurance, unemployment insurance, old age insurance and fire insurance.
My business is so governed that it is hard for me to find out exactly who owns it. I am inspected, expected, suspected, examined, re-examined, informed, required, summoned, fined, commanded and compelled until I supply money for every need of the human race.
Simply because I refuse to donate to something or other, I am boycotted, talked about, lied about, held up, held down, and robbed until I am almost ruined.
I can honestly tell you that except for the miracle that has just happened I could not enclose this check. Thank the Good Lord Ole Sally, my faithful dog, just had a litter of pups in my kitchen. I sold one of them and here is your money...
