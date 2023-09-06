Pontotoc County Agri-Center Director Kevin McGregor asked the supervisors to approve the purchase of a 16x70 open lean to building to be put up on the Agri-Center grounds.
“We need this to protect our investment. We have all those pens we use to set up and they need to be out of the cow barn to somewhere else.”
McGregor told the board that he has sought permission from Sheriff Mask to utilize trustee help to put it up so all that is necessary is the purchase of the shelter.
“Once we get it up and move everything, I want to create a covered warm up pen for our horsemen so they don’t have to do it in the rain and mud.”
The board approved the purchase and gave their blessing.
In other business the board approved to contract with Strickland Appraisal for work to be performed for Pontotoc County from Oct. 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. The $157,000 payment will be paid out monthly increments.
Van McWhirter was authorized to attend the fall conference in Starkville, and Mac Huey was authorized to attend yearly trainman and certification at Camp Shelby.
The GM&O Rails to Trails payment of $48,825 was authorized for the 2022-23 fiscal year for support and maintenance. This is equivalent to one-quarter of a mill for FY 2022-23.
The board also approved payments to Ricky Ferguson for services rendered in copying the land roll, personal roll, homestead and mobile home roll for the 2023 year.
The board accepted an estimate by Josh Akers to repair the roof at the old Justice Court Building in the sum of $10,000.75 which will be paid by the county’s liability insurance coverage.
Investigator Jimmy Whitehead was approved to attend training in Southhaven.
A transfer of $250,000 was ordered from the Countywide B&M fund to be distributed to each of the five districts in the sum of $50,000 each.
The Town of Algoma was paid $120 for use of the community house for election purposes and Your Golden Transportation was paid $300 for transportation of senior adults.
Stepp Plumbing and electric was paid $225 for wiring the old Justice Court building.
E.S.I. was paid $4,500 for professional engineering services on the Mubby Creek Bridge Project.
Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki was approved to attend the clerks convention at Pickwick in Tennessee.
Election workers for the August 29 runoff election were approved for payment at a total of $13,900.
Board president Ernie Wright was approved to enter into an agreement with Motorola Solutions for E-911 services from Sept. 15, 2023 through Sept. 14, 2028 in the sum of $19,091.78.
In personnel matters the board approved to employ Sharia Watkins as a full time deputy court clerk, terminate Harley Mayo and Stephanie McColum from E-911 payroll, transfer Brailey Tackett from full time to part time dispatcher, employ Toni Moonteyham, Cacie Clements and Destiny Criddle as full time dispatchers, employ Jimmy Goolsby as part time dispatcher and hire Debbie Munn part time with the sheriff’s department and increase Sheriff’s deputies Nathan Hester and Travontae Sisk’s salary accordingly because of receiving required certifications.
