Pontotoc Aldermen took steps at the July 18 board meeting to begin addressing utility services needs in the newly annexed area along Highway 15 north.
Aldermen directed Mayor Bob Peeples to get quotes on the cost of a feasibility study which most hotel developers require before purchasing property to build.
"Efforts to attract a hotel out there have been ongoing for about six years now and we've got someone really interested in Pontotoc," Mayor Bob Peeples told the board. One hotel would be a catalyst for other development out there and hotels would bring in tourism taxes."
Aldermen also approved motions to take quotes on boring a 10-inch water main under Highway 278 and authorized a letter of intent for the city to provide utilities to the annexed area.
"We've been working and waiting to attract a hotel and other developers and towns that grow need to go ahead and get these utilities in place so that we'll be ready when someone wants to locate here," Pontotoc Alderman David Anderson commented.
In another matter aldermen unanimously approved plans for the four store Pontotoc Shopping Center which is being built by Aydha Properties at 158 MS Highway 15 north.
Other new business motions approved included:
-purchase software and server equipment from Metrix Solutions at the state contract price of $20,208.59 for the gas and police departments;
-$5,000 from tourism to the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce for the summer concert series which recently concluded:
-$815.00 to the chamber out of tourism funds for the QR code at the First Choice Bank Gateway for the pavilion mural; visitors can scan the code and reach a website which tells you all about the historical scenes depicted on the mural;
-$68,000 for the additional asphalt used to repave the final overlay on Clark Street; A&B Construction paid for the labor for the repaving;
-rezoning James McCord's property in the newly annexed area from commercial to R8 and agricultural per his request;
- extending the contract with A&B Construction to complete another 600 gas meter change outs for the city's gas system which will complete that project;
-at the request of Alderman Joe DiDonna, city attorney Brad Cornelison agreed to work on adding possible modifications to the city's nuisance property ordinance; DiDonna said additional penalties are needed for residents who are repeat offenders of the nuisance ordinance.
