At the August 2 meeting Pontotoc Aldermen voted unanimously to finalize a $400,000 loan from Three Rivers Planning and Development District to complete financing for the Magnolia Way Natural Gas Expansion Project.
Last month aldermen approved a low bid of $1,412,264.25 from Southeastern Pipeline and Environmental, of Hazlehurst, MS, to lay four miles of high pressure natural gas line from Sherman the Chesterville area.
“We’ve got a $1-million grant from ARPA to finance the project and this loan will complete the monies we need,” said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples. “The bids on the project were higher than we were expecting, but this action seems to be the best option because prices are continuing to go up even more.”
“This natural gas line expansion will give us a lot of customer growth out into the Chesterville area and alleviate low pressure problems on that line,” Peeples added.
In other new business aldermen aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding from the Mississippi Department of Finance (DOF) securing a $750,000 state grant which is earmarked for construction of a new fire station in Pontotoc.
Plans have been approved to relocate Pontotoc Fire Station 1 (located on Main Street) to the corner of Reynolds Street and Columbia where a new four bay fire station will be constructed.
“We’re working with U.S. Representative Trent Kelly to secure a $1.1-million federal grant to finalize funding for the new fire station project,” Mayor Peeples told the board. “He’s been very helpful, we’re optimistic, and that federal grant would give us enough funding for the proposed project. The Main Street Fire Station location is not big enough, it’s too congested with the high school and junior high traffic, and is now obsolete for the outstanding and multi-faceted services that Pontotoc’s firemen provide to the city and out in the county.”
In another matter aldermen unanimously approved a $40,842.00 purchase from Southern Electrical Services (being a single source company) to supply dials and new control board for the city’s Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Treatment plant workers said the old control board is inoperable and parts are no longer available to repair it.
“We’ve been operating it manually but this new board is needed to re-automate the system,” explained superintendent Terry Conlee. “They don’t make parts for the old one any more.”
In other new business, the board voted unanimously to accept a bid of $28,000 from AHS Construction of Ingomar as “the lowest and best” bid to construct stairs at the First Choice Pavilion adjacent to the Tanglefoot Trail.
Mayor Peeples said the project includes 16-foot stairs, 10-foot sidewalks and land contouring at the large pavilion facility. Tourism funds will finance the project.
“It’s going to include handicapped parking and will be a very nice, grand entrance to the gateway facility,” Peeples said.
A&B Construction bid $25,000 on the project, but Alderwoman Lena Chewe told other board members that the recent Clark Street paving project which had been let to A&B Construction was not satisfactory.
“It’s not right,” Chewe said. “The road bed is very bumpy. I can’t recommend we go with them.”
Mayor Peeples said that he spoke with A&B Construction officials concerning the Clark Street paving.
“A&B had sublet that job out and they’ve agreed to go back and redo it, fix it and get it right,” Peeples said.
At the July 18 board meeting, Pontotoc Aldermen had approved a contract with A&B to pave and mill parts of five streets in Pontotoc.
In other business the board approved Premium Pay Resolutions for the Pontotoc Police and Pontotoc Fire Departments.
“The state is giving each police officer and fireman a $1,000 supplement in American Rescue Plan funds for their services above and beyond during the pandemic,” Mayor Peeples said.
The board also approved building plans for Pontotoc Car Wash which will soon construct a new fully automated car wash on Highway 15 north. The location will be north of the current ABC Building Supply.
The board also approved approved pay raises for cemetery maintenance worker David Staser and gas dept. worker Wesley Heatherly to $21.05/hr.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-water adjustments;
-Send Tim Gunter, Randy Miller, Eric Pettit and Keith Holliday to the 2022MS 811 Summitt in Biloxi MS Nov. 1-4, 2022. Travel by city vehicle with hotel and meal per diem.
-Send Lena Chewe, David Anderson, Bob Peeples and Jessica McLevain to the Small Town Conference in Flowood, MS, on Oct. 12-114, 2022. Travel, Otel and meal per diem.
-Send Jessica McLevain and Valeri Watts to the 2022 MS Municipal Clerks and Collectors Association Regional Conference in Flowood, MS, on Dec. 13-16, 2022. Travel by city vehicle with meal per diem.
-Payroll for July in the amount of $541,727.14.
