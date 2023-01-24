At the January 17 board meeting Pontotoc Aldermen voted unanimously to approve a two year subscription contract with Flock Camera Inc. for operation of eight of their license plate reader cameras in the city of Pontotoc.
The board approved the contract at the recommendation of Police Chief Randy Tutor who told aldermen the Flock Camera system will be a tremendous asset to crime solving in the city.
“We will locate the eight cameras at all major entrances and exits to the city of Pontotoc,” Chief Tutor said. “This means we will have eyes on basically every car and truck inside the city limits of Pontotoc.”
The cost of operating each camera is $2,500 per year. The cost will be funded by police department revenue.
“The city is subscribing to eight cameras at a yearly cost of $20,000,” Tutor said. "We’ll also pay a one time site survey and installation cost of $5,200 which includes setting up all eight cameras. The yearly subscription cost covers any maintenance or repair cost to the cameras."
“When a vehicle passes one of the cameras it takes a picture of the tag and the vehicle,” Tutor explained. "If that car or truck is listed on NCIC as stolen it automatically sends an alert to every officers’ cell phone, with information that includes the camera location, time and a photo.”
“If we have a vehicle we’re looking for the Flock cameras will give us all vehicles that match that information within the past 30 days. The cameras can search by vehicle type, make, color, license plate (partial, missing or covered plates), temporary plates and license plate state.”
“In addition to being a major asset in helping solve crimes, the Flock system can also be used to help locate missing persons. The system will also give us daily traffic counts on the streets.”
“And for example, a pedestrian gets struck in a hit and run, if we can just get the color of the car we can have information if a few minutes that gives us leads to go on and turn up license plates to check out."
“Most importantly the Flock cameras will give us information in real time, not hours or a day later. In two minutes every officer will have the info they need to start working a crime.”
Chief Tutor emphasized that the cameras will not replace good police work.
“Our officers will still have to do diligent police work and work every lead,” Tutor said. “But the cameras are a great tool to help give us just a little information that will enable us to solve a crime.”
“The technology will be here and available and it will be our job to take full advantage of this technology to help make Pontotoc a safer town. In 90 percent of all crimes the first 48 hours are the most critical to solving a crime. There’s no one thing we can buy to solve all crimes, but we need every resource available to help our officers do their job. These cameras will help give us something to go on.”
Tutor said the stolen car alerts’ aspect of the Flock system may even help prevent other crimes.
“In the recent Treasurer Loans armed robbery the car that the suspect used was stolen two days earlier in Tupelo,” Tutor said. “Our investigation showed that the suspect had been casing the business from that car for two days. These cameras would have alerted our officers to a stolen car and there’s a good chance we would have stopped and arrested that suspect before he robbed the store.”
Tutor said the Flock camera system will be linked to information compiled from 4,000 cameras nationwide.
“Locally, Tupelo has eight cameras, they’re getting eight more and Oxford is getting 12 cameras,” Tutor said.
Tutor told aldermen the Flock camera system will be installed and operational within three months.
In other police business the board accepted a letter of resignation from police officer Cole Tutor who is seeking employment with another branch of law enforcement.
Chief Tutor told the board that police officer Jason Collier is retiring effective January 27.
“We have two slots now to fill and we had 22 applicants wanting the job,” Tutor told the board.
At Tutor’s recommendation, the board unanimously approved the hiring of Bailey Moorman and Craig Coxey to fill the vacant positions.
“Bailey is a native of Pontotoc and she will have to attend the academy to complete her training,” Tutor said. “The state will reimburse us for her academy training. She will start January 30 at $19 an hour.”
“Craig lives in Pontotoc and he’s been with the Verona PD for two years. He worked for the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Dept. for seven years. He will start January 30 at $22 and hour.”
The board also approved the hiring of Michael Wilbanks as a part-time officer, as needed, effective January 30.
“Michael has been the department’s chaplain for the past three years and has done a really good job,” Tutor told the board.
In another new business matter the board unanimously approved renewal of NaviRetail Inc.’s contract at $30,425 to continue as the city’s retail recruiter.
Pontotoc native Casey Kidd is the CEO of NaviRetail.
“Casey’s company has been instrumental in helping us secure numerous restaurants the past six years and he’s involved in negotiations now with three motels that are seriously looking at Pontotoc,” Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples told the board. “Whenever we have retailers looking at Pontotoc Casey takes the reins and facilitates supplying them with information and contacts they need to locate in Pontotoc. He’s done a good job.”
In other business aldermen accepted a lowest and best bid of $32,660.40 from AHS Construction of New Albany to complete a sewer project on Highway 15 north for construction of a Tractor Supply Company location in Pontotoc. Reece Construction Co. of Forrest City, AR, bid $52,600.00.
The board accepted a lowest and best bid of $7,050.00 from Hi-Speed Industrial Service to purchase a new gear box for the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Tencarva submitted a bid of $7,565.00.
Aldermen approved a trade-in price of $5,248.00 (state contract price) for a new mower for upkeep at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. The mower will be purchased with tourism funding.
The board approved increasing the fire department’s budget by $750,000 with grant funds received from the state of MS. The grant is earmarked to help construct a new fire station on Reynolds Street. The city is seeking a $1.1-million federal grant to complete funding for the project.
Aldermen approved a $12,000.00 contract with Pyro’s Show for this year’s July 4th fireworks show at Howard Stafford Park. Funds will come out of tourism taxes.
Aldermen approved funding to the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce for FY23 totaling $65,000.00 our of tourism.
The board approved advertising the remaining estimated 80 cemetery plots at Pontotoc City Cemetery in the Pontotoc Progress. Plots are $500 each.
Aldermen approved a request from Pontotoc Park and Recreation to bid on hosting softball and baseball state tournaments this summer.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-Casey Collums to attend the District Baseball meeting in Amory on Feb. 5, 2023. (Travel by city vehicle) and to attend the 2023 State meeting in Hattiesburg on Jan. 20-21, 2023 (meal and lodging per diem and travel by city vehicle).
