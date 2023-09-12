At the September 5 board meeting Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously approved the fiscal year 2024 budget totaling $21,217,421.00.
“I feel it’s a good, decent budget for a town with 100 employees,” said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples. “It’s a lean budget, we’re doing our best to keep expenditures down. The city of Pontotoc doesn’t have any ad valorem general fund property taxes which is a good advantage to property and business owners.”
“Overall I’m pleased with the budget and the aldermen have supportive in going after these grants which have gotten us over $9-million the past three years,” Peeples stressed. “Grants paid for the sewer lines in the newly annexed area, funded a high pressure natural gas line in Sherman to alleviate a pressure problem, paid for new fire equipment and in coming months will pay for a new fire station, a fire training facility and double the size of the pavilion at the First Choice Gateway. It’s a lot of paper work involved and working with locally elected state and federal officials but it’s great to see our tax dollars coming back home to Pontotoc for these great projects.”
In connection with the FY 2024 budget, aldermen unanimously approved adopting the assessed value of a mil at $63,494.67 for the city and $87,711.24 for the Pontotoc Separate School District as assessed by the Pontotoc County Tax Assessor/Collector.
Aldermen also approved setting the millage for the Pontotoc Separate School District for FY24 at 54.89 mils.
In other new business, North Main Street resident Scottie Albrite asked the board to install “no engine brakes” signs along Highway 9 north coming into Pontotoc.
“These truck drivers applying these engine brakes are making a really terrible noise at my house,” Albrite said. “They’re coming in to town too fast and hitting these Jake brakes, which weren’t made for stop lights. In other towns they’ve put up signs, wrote some tickets and the problem goes away.”
Mayor Peeples said he would contact MDOT officials and request that no engine brakes signs be erected along that stretch of highway.
“Hopefully the signs will get their attention and light a fire,” Mayor Peeples said. “Because the police will have to witness a violation before they can write a ticket.”
Alderman Joe DiDonna offered that the city could pursue the Highway 15 Bypass as a designated truck route, which would eliminate large trucks from using Oxford Street and North Main Street.
Police Chief Randy Tutor said he would contact highway department control officers and see if weight limits and a designated truck route could be enforced to help the truck noise problem.
Local pressure washer business owner Anthony Wilson talked with aldermen about the possibility of cleaning the city’s garbage cans. City officials directed Wilson to contact Waste Connections, who owns the garbage cans, or perhaps contact individual home owners.
In another new business matter aldermen voted 4-1 to raise the cost of having a natural gas meter set from $250 to $450. Alderwoman Jimma Smith voted against the measure.
Mayor Peeples explained that the increase was needed because for several years the city’s cost on installing a gas meter has been $583.92.
“ We install about 250 to 300 a year and we’ve been losing more than $83,000 a year and we need to plug the hole,” Peeples said.
In other business aldermen voted unanimously to close a portion of Main Street and Marion Street during the September 16 and October 14 Pontotoc Nights events, which features extended hours for several downtown businesses. A live band and food trucks are also part of the Pontotoc Nights attraction.
On Sept. 16 and Oct. 14 (both dates are Saturday nights), from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., Main Street will be closed Washington Street to Reynolds Street and Marion Street will be closed from Main Street to Liberty Street.
Pontotoc Nights organizers told aldermen that the previous Pontotoc Nights events have attracted large crowds and closing those two streets would enhance pedestrian safety
Other new business matters approved included:
-purchasing a $220 ad in the Bodock Magazine;
-authorizing the annual Municipal Compliance Questionnaire;
-authorizing $10,000 in annual funding to the Dixie Regional Library System in Pontotoc (paid from tourism funds);
-designating two Dodge Charger police cars as surplus property and selling them to the Pontotoc Separate School District for $9,000 each.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-water adjustments;
-August 2023 payroll totaling $596,540.40;
-gas rates effective Sept. 1, 2023, at $8.32, which includes O&M of $4.00 and a PGA of $4.32;
- send Terry Williamson to BOAM meeting in Natchez, MS, on Nov. 29- Dec. 1, 2023 (meal and hotel per diem, travel by city vehicle);
-refund Caleb Kidd and Lynette Sappington for soccer fees, $50 each;
-send Jeremy Delaney to rifle instructor class Oct. 2-6 in Columbus, travel by city vehicle;
-send Zach Holloway and Chase Denton to Deceptive Behavior and Hidden Compartments class Sept. 18 in Oxford for the amount of $225 each (paid city credit card and out of drug and seizure funds);
-send Sonya Strevel to clerk training in Philadelphia on Sept. 20 -22, 2023 (meal per diem , travel by city vehicle);
-send Kyle Stafford to the fire academy oct. 24-Dec. 14, 2023; (stay at the fire academy, travel by city vehicle and meal per diem for one meal a day).
