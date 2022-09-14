Pontotoc Aldermen last week unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget totaling $22,737,474.
Aldermen unanimously approved pay raises for all city employees in the FY 23 budget, including:
-all regular, full-time employees a 5% raised effective first pay date October 2022;
-all full-time department head employees an 8% raise effective first pay date October 2022;
-increase City Judge Greg Brown’s salary by $7,356.00 effective October 2022;
-increase part-time City Judge Brad Cornelison’s salary by $6,668.00 effective October 2022;
-increase contracted monthly fees for city prosecutor Malcolm McAuley and public defender Jim Johnstone by $250 each effective October 2022;
-increase contracted monthly fees for public defender Timothy Tucker by $100 effective October 2022;
“The aldermen approved raises are the first city employee pay raises in two years and come in light of a current nine percent inflation rate across the country,” Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said. “All of our city employees are good, hard working folks.”
“I feel it’s a very lean budget and does not include a lot of capital expenditures,” Peeples noted. “The city’s vehicles and equipment are in good shape."
“We have two major ongoing projects, including a $1.6-million sewer expansion into the Highway 15 north annexed area and a $1.4-million high pressure natural gas line expansion in the Sherman area. Thanks to a lot of perseverance and detailed documentation the city has gotten grants which will pay for at least 90 percent of those two projects. We’re hoping both those projects will be completed this calendar year.”
“We are planning and seeking grants to relocate our Main Street Fire Department to a new facility we hope to build on the corner of Reynolds and Columbia Streets,” Peeples said. “We already have a $750,000 grant for this project and we’re expecting another $1.1-million grant to help complete that cost.”
“The current plans are for a four bay facility which will meet our current and future needs for the fire department.”
Peeples noted that tourism tax and sales tax returns have gone up significantly over the past five years.
The mayor said that contracting with NaviRetail, a nation wide retail recruiter agency, has paid dividends the past three years.
“Pontotoc has added Zaxby’s, Jack’s, Family Dollar/Dollar Tree and numerous convenience stores. TSC and an automated car wash are coming soon, plus a convenience store on Maggie Drive.
“Downtown businesses are thriving. We feel very good about the next fiscal year. There is a great need for retail rental space and office space.”
In another new business matter aldermen approved a request by the Pontotoc County Historical Society Museum Arts Area Renovation committee for $6,700 in tourism funds to complete renovation of the arts and music area in the Town Square Museum.
“The Historical Society has already secured a $14,000 grant for the project and this will complete the funding needed,” Mayor Peeples said. “The renovated museum area will feature artists such as M. B. Mayfield and local musicians such as Jim Weatherly, Delaney Bramlett and Ruby Elzie. Visitors will be able to use a kiosk to see and hear more about these artists.”
Other new business matters approved at the Sept. 6 meeting included:
-set a public hearing on Oct. 4, 2022, to consider rezoning Rhonda Seller’s property on Highway 9 south from R-15 to to C-1 commercial;
-set a public hearing on Oct. 4, 2022, to consider rezoning Robin Belk’s property at 557 Highway 9 south from R-15 to RM8 multi-family;
-set a public hearing Oct. 4, 2022, to consider rezoning Nathan Owen’s property on Woodland Street from C-1 to RM8 multi-family;
-advertise in the Bodock Magazine out of tourism for $220;
-fund Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce for the Bodock Festival expenses out of tourism in the amount of $3,000;
-agreed to repair road on Cardinal Drive to divert water from a residence;
-approve resolution for grant application for the MCWI ARPA grant from the state for the annexed Highway 15 sewer project;
-change the name on the city’s bank account from “designated grant funds” to ARPA funds;”
-purchase Airpacks and supplies from Sunbelt Fire in the amount of $189,029.00, state contract; a grant paid 95% of the cost for the airlocks, the city pays five percent;
-allow Jacob Westmoreland to save his comp hours past Sept. 31 to take off when his child is born in October;
-increase water and sewer base deliver rates by $1.50 each effective Oct. 1, 2022;
-increase court assessment fees from $20 to $50 effective Oct. 1, 2022; the motion passed 4-1; Alderman Jeff Stafford voted no on the motion;
-increase garbage rates by $2.00 effective Oct. 1, 2022;
-declared more than 200 city property items as surplus property from the office, fire dept;, police dept.; street; materials control; mechanic; park and rec; water; gas; sewer; WWTP;; and tourism departments;
-increase fire and police dept. employees rate of pay by 10 cents effective first pay date Oct. 2022.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-water adjustments;
-send Rafael Vidana to travel to Mississippi Fire Academy for Awareness and Operations certification on Sept. 7, 2022, for the costs of $50; to travel by city vehicle;
-approve payroll for August in the amount of $518,477.30.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.