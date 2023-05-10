At the May 2 meeting the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen awarded contracts for utility borings and three paving projects.
Aldermen voted 3-1 to award gas, water and sewer borings to Seale Trenching. Adams Directional also bid on the project. Aldermen David Anderson, Joe DiDonna and Jimma Smith voted for the motion, while board member Jeff Stafford voted no.
The board voted unanimously to award Murphree Paving Co. contracts for paving work at the Pontotoc City Cemetery, the pavilion parking lot at 1st Choice Gateway and Sallie Hardin Road. Murphree bid $39,300 on the cemetery paving and MS Pavement bid $60,500; Murphree bid $88,750 on the parking lot, MS Pavement bid $99,915; and Murphree was the lone bid on paving two portions of Sallie Hardin Road for $127,710.
In other business the board approved $1,000 from tourism to the assist operation of the Pontotoc Farmers’ Market, which is under the direction of Julia McDowell.
“The farmers’ market opened May 6 and we’ve got lots of vendors lined up, things are looking really good,” McDowell told aldermen. “This money will help us with culinary classes, food tasting events, recipes, promotions, the food pantry, transportation. We’ve also got music and yoga classes lined up as well as health and wellness program material. Our market was recently named one of the best five in the state of Mississippi. It’s having an economic impact, it’s good for the vendors and good for the community. We appreciate the board’s help.”
In other business Logan Johnson, an associate with the MS Tobacco Free Coalision, addressed the board.
“Our two main focus projects are protecting others from the danger of second hand smoke and keeping adolescents from using tobacco products,” Johnson said. “The city already has a smoke free ordinance and we would encourage the board to add E-cigarrette use to that restriction.”
Aldermen reminded city residents that the city will hold a runoff election on Thursday, May 11, to elect a new Ward One alderperson. All votes will be cast at the Pontotoc Community House. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The ballot includes candidates Jay Hughes and Rosalind Key.
Other new business matters approved at the May 2 meeting included:
-$1,000 from tourism to the Juneteenth Celebration committee;
-renewal of a $2,000 contract with resident Rodney Crawford for unlimited access to his dirt pit;
-Police Chief Randy Tutor told the board he would look into the possibility of lining up some qualified instructors to offer a self-defense class for women;
-the hiring of Austin Tzib as a member of the Pontotoc Police Dept. for $19 an hour; plus authorization for Tzib to attend the Mississippi Law Enforcement Academy in Pearl, MS on May 21, 2023; “We think Austin is going to be a good fit for our department,” Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor told the board. “He is enthusiastic, physically fit and also bilingual, which will help us in numerous situations.”
-appropriation of $13,373.91 in annual funding from tourism for the Tanglefoot Trail;
-payments for the annexed area sewer project totaling $92,245.90, which includes $4,464.00 to ESI and $87,781.90 to Reece Construction; a final payment of approximately $100,00 will be made next month;
-directed Mayor Bob Peeples to get prices for hand rails and outside lighting for the Pontotoc Community House; “The hand rails are needed for the front entrance steps and by dusk the current lighting on site is terrible,” said aldermen David Anderson. Elections are held there and it hosts numerous events such as weddings and receptions and we need lighting so folks can see to move about outside the building.”
The board approved a motion to meet again on May 16 att 5;30 p.m.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-payroll for April 2023 totaling $514,486.69;
- gas rates effective May 1, 2023, at $8.58, which includes O&M of $4.00 and PGA of $4.58.
