(Editor's Note: Alderman David Anderson was out of town for the July 5 board meeting.)
At the July 5 board meeting Pontotoc Aldermen voted unanimously voted to accept a bid of $631,000.00 from A&B Construction Company to pave and mill parts of five streets in Pontotoc.
Gregory Company DBA Murphree paving submitted a bid of $696,650.00.
Streets scheduled to be included in the paving project include Highland, Martin, Clark Street, Langley and Oak View Cove.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said he would talk with A&B Construction about the possibility of getting a lower cost on the asphalt.
"We will talk with APC and if the city can purchase the asphalt cheaper, then A&B would still do the hauling, laying and compacting," Peeples said.
"We have $550,000 in internet sales tax returns we can use and we have $500,000 in the budget for paving."
In another matter, aldermen also accepted a bid of $30 per meter from A&B Construction to change out the remaining manually read gas meters to computer monitored.
Seal Trenching submitted a bid of $40 per meter.
Mayor Peeples said that approximately 4,000 to $5,000 meters are included in the change out project.
City officials said the contract will stipulate that the contract will only pay for those meters changed out by November 2022.
In another matter, aldermen heard an update from Pine Ridge resident Debbie Garvase who is seeking a variance to allow five dogs at her house. The current dog ordinance only allows three adult dogs.
Garvase, who already owns two dogs, said she is wanting to foster dogs from Texas until homes can be found for the rescued animals.
Garvase said she had gotten most of her nearby neighbors to sign a petition allowing the variance, but she had been unable to contact the neighbor which adjoins her back yard.
After some discussion aldermen tabled the matter until their next meeting.
"This residence is in Alderman David Anderson's ward and I think we shouldn't make a decision until he is back and has input in this decision," said Alderman Joe DiDonna.
The board took no official action but heard from resident Freddie Goines concerning an "entertainment district" within the city limits.
Goines was seeking some tax relief in connection with his development project on Highway 15 north which he said will include a bowling alley, bounce house, arcade and food.
Other new business matters approved at the July 5 meeting included:
-$5,000 additional funding to the chamber of commerce from tourism for the ongoing summer concert series;
-hire Taylor Nichols as summer help at the park and rec dept. at $12 an hour;
-give the Dixie Regional Library System their annual funding from tourism totaling $10,000.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-sening Casey Sappington to the Dixie Softball State tournament in Bay Springs on July 8-10 and 15-17; travel by city vehicle and meal per diem reimbursement;
-water adjustments;
-refund Carmen Ojeda, Jeremy Mask and Jennifer Tutor $50 each due to not enough players in their age group;
-send Jimma Smith and Jessica McLevaian to the Governor's Conference on Tourism in Tunica MS Oct. 19-21, 2022 (travel and meal reimbursement).