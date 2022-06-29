In the June 21 meeting Pontotoc Aldermen voted unanimously to accept a bid of $1,573,050.00 from Reece Construction Co. of Forrest City, AR, to lay the annexed area sewer project.
Other bids included: Eubank Construction Co., Inc., Booneville, MS- $1,788,627.00; A&B Construction, Thaxton, MS- 1,858,175.76; AHS Construction, New Albany, MS- $1,947,440.00; Kajacs Contractors, Poplar Bluff, MO- $2,225,000.00.
The project will extend city sewer availability to the city’s newly annexed area along Highway 15 north from the HWY 278 overpass northward to McCord Bottom.
“ESI Engineering said they’ve worked with Reece Construction before and it’s a good company,” Mayor Bob Peeples said. “This is about a one mile project. We’re very pleased with the bids which are within our project budget. These days most bids are through the roof.”
Mayor Peeples said the city will finance the project with a $600,000 CDBG and $500,000 grant from American Rescue Plan assistance monies.
“We’ve applied for another $500,000 state grant and we have loan funds approved if we have to use them,” Peeples said. “We hope to have the sewer project completed by the end of the year.”
Aldermen also added Reese Construction Co. to the start of construction and contractor paperwork for the CDBG contract for the sewer project.
In other new business Police Chief Randy Tutor reported that the police department will benefit from their share of $67,283 in cash seized from two separate drug cases recently completed in circuit court.
“The police department will keep $53,826.40 of those seized drug monies and the District Attorney’s office will get $13,456.60 of those funds,” Tutor told aldermen.
In another matter, Mayor Peeples broke a 2-2 tie in the voting and approved a motion to increase the pay for part-time city help to $12.00 per hour, replacing the $8.00 per hour rate. Alderman Jeff Stafford and Alderwoman Jimma Smith voted in favor of $10 per hour and Alderman David Anderson and Alderwoman Lena Chewe voted for the $12 per hour rate. Alderman Joe DiDonna was out of town during the June 21 11 a.m. meeting.
Aldermen also approved a motion to advertise with Map Solutions for 800 maps of the city of Pontotoc at a cost of $1,075.00. The map will include the newly annexed area.
The board also heard from Pine Ridge Drive resident Debbie Gervase who is seeking to petition the board for a permit to allow her to foster dogs at her home.
Currently the city ordinance limits residents to not more than three dogs over the age of six weeks.
Gervase told aldermen she has two dogs of her own and is seeking permission to foster an additional three dogs on a temporary basis.
“There is a big need for help in fostering good pets who are looking for a new home,” Gervase said. “I’m just looking to offer my love and home until animals can be fostered out to a permanent home.”
Board attorney Brad Cornelison advised Gervase to get her adjoining and close neighbors to sign a waiver saying they are not in opposition to her dog fostering and present a formal request for the board’s consideration.
In another matter the board voted to raise fireman Robert O’Callaghan’s hourly wage from $13.50 to $14.68 effective July 4, 2022.